Hartlepool United Will Goodwin celebrates after scoring their second goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Barrow and Hartlepool United at Holker Street, Barrow-in-Furness on Saturday 14th August 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United predicted line-up to face Walsall – any changes from Barrow defeat?

Hartlepool United host Walsall at Victoria Park on Saturday afternoon – but how will Dave Challinor’s side line-up?

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 21st August 2021, 7:00 am

After a frustrating 3-2 defeat at Barrow last weekend, Challinor may be tempted to make some changes to help Pools get back to winning ways.

Fela Olomola and Mark Cullen are back in contention after missing the trip to Holker Street.

Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal the predicted Pools line-up...

1. GK: Ben Killip

Conceded just twice on his last eight outings at Victoria Park.

2. LWB: David Ferguson

Played a role in Pools' second goal at Barrow with a delivery from the left.

3. CB: Timi Odusina

Will be hoping to keep his place following last Saturday's frustrating outing at Barrow.

4. CB: Gary Liddle

Hasn't lost a league match at Victoria Park in 532 days. Rejoined Pools from Walsall initially on loan before signing permanently last summer.

