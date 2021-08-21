Hartlepool United predicted line-up to face Walsall – any changes from Barrow defeat?

After a frustrating 3-2 defeat at Barrow last weekend, Challinor may be tempted to make some changes to help Pools get back to winning ways.
Fela Olomola and Mark Cullen are back in contention after missing the trip to Holker Street.
Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal the predicted Pools line-up...
1. GK: Ben Killip
Conceded just twice on his last eight outings at Victoria Park.
Photo: Mark Fletcher
2. LWB: David Ferguson
Played a role in Pools' second goal at Barrow with a delivery from the left.
Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson
3. CB: Timi Odusina
Will be hoping to keep his place following last Saturday's frustrating outing at Barrow.
Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. CB: Gary Liddle
Hasn't lost a league match at Victoria Park in 532 days. Rejoined Pools from Walsall initially on loan before signing permanently last summer.
Photo: Mark Fletcher