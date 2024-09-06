Hartlepool United predicted XI ahead of visit of Halifax Town

Hartlepool United are bidding for their first home win of the new National League season when they host Halifax Town, who are one point and four places worse off than Pools, this weekend. Darren Sarll's side have drawn all of their first three games at the Prestige Group Stadium and have had skipper Luke Waterfall sent off in two of those. Mid-table Pools will need to improve if they're serious about challenging for promotion this season. Here's a look at how Sarll's side could line up.