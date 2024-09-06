Hartlepool United predicted XI ahead of visit of Halifax Town

By Robbie Stelling
Published 6th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2024, 12:53 BST
Hartlepool United are bidding for their first home win of the new National League season when they host Halifax Town, who are one point and four places worse off than Pools, this weekend. Darren Sarll's side have drawn all of their first three games at the Prestige Group Stadium and have had skipper Luke Waterfall sent off in two of those. Mid-table Pools will need to improve if they're serious about challenging for promotion this season. Here's a look at how Sarll's side could line up.

Set for his Pools debut after returning to his boyhood club on a season-long loan from Leicester last week. With Joel Dixon, who started the first six games, ruled out through injury, Sarll will have to decide between Young and Adam Smith, who deputised in the goalless draw with Braintree. Smith did well enough but it would be a surprise not to see Young get the nod. It promises to be a memorable afternoon for the goalkeeper, who came through the ranks at Pools.

The 32-year-old was hooked at half time last week but is likely to be preferred ahead of teenager Louis Stephenson as Pools look to cope without the experience of suspended skipper Luke Waterfall.

Set to replace Waterfall and make his third Pools start. Has done well despite a handful of hair-raising moments but will be aware that he still has lots of room for improvement. His height should help him deal with Halifax's fairly direct approach, although he'll need to be mindful of not getting caught out through his slight tendency for recklessness.

