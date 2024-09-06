Here's how our Pools writer expects Darren Sarll's side to line up against Halifax - do you agree?
1. Predicted XI as Pools prepare to host Halifax
How Pools could line up as Darren Sarll's side prepare to host Halifax. Photo: Robbie Stelling
2. Goalkeeper: Brad Young
Set for his Pools debut after returning to his boyhood club on a season-long loan from Leicester last week. With Joel Dixon, who started the first six games, ruled out through injury, Sarll will have to decide between Young and Adam Smith, who deputised in the goalless draw with Braintree. Smith did well enough but it would be a surprise not to see Young get the nod. It promises to be a memorable afternoon for the goalkeeper, who came through the ranks at Pools. Photo: FRANK REID 2019
3. Right-back: Kieron Freeman
The 32-year-old was hooked at half time last week but is likely to be preferred ahead of teenager Louis Stephenson as Pools look to cope without the experience of suspended skipper Luke Waterfall. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Centre-back: Billy Sass-Davies
Set to replace Waterfall and make his third Pools start. Has done well despite a handful of hair-raising moments but will be aware that he still has lots of room for improvement. His height should help him deal with Halifax's fairly direct approach, although he'll need to be mindful of not getting caught out through his slight tendency for recklessness. Photo: FRANK REID
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.