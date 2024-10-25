How Pools could line up as they bid for just their second home win of the season when they welcome Tommy Widdrington's Aldershot to the North East.

Hartlepool United predicted XI as Pools prepare to host Aldershot Town

Hartlepool United are looking to end a decent week on a high when they host Tommy Widdrington's Aldershot Town on Saturday. Under caretaker manager Lennie Lawrence, Pools have picked up two points on the road this week, drawing with both Maidenhead and Altrincham, and are looking to win at home for just the second time this season. Aldershot finished eighth last season but suffered an exodus of their star players over the summer and have found things more difficult this time around. Tommy Widdrington, who won promotion with Pools as a player in 2003, and his side will arrive at the Prestige Group Stadium level on points with Saturday's hosts. However, the Shots have taken four points from their last two games and have shown signs in recent weeks that they could be getting closer to rediscovering their best form. So, here's a look at how Pools could line up.