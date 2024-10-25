Here's how we think Pools could line up on Saturday - do you agree?
1. Goalkeeper: Brad Young
Will have been disappointed not to have kept out Lewis Banks' equaliser in midweek and endured a fairly difficult night in Greater Manchester. Prior to that, the 22-year-old seemed to be coming into his own and he was included in the National League team of the weekend following his performance at Maidenhead. Still to keep a clean sheet in six appearances but will be looking to bounce back on Saturday. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Right-back: Dan Dodds
Has been generally excellent in recent weeks and is set to start his ninth game in a row, a welcome run of form and fitness given his injury troubles last season. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Centre-back: Billy Sass-Davies
Although the official line was that Luke Waterfall was rested in midweek, Sass-Davies was outstanding in Greater Manchester and it would be a real surprise not to see him retain his place on Saturday. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
Has been excellent since Sarll's departure following a drop off in his form in the weeks prior to the contentious manager's exit. Has proven himself more than capable with the ball at his feet in the past, although Pools fans haven't seen much of it this season. As well as his dominant defending, supporters will hope to see him produce a more considered and consistent performance in possession. Photo: Frank Reid
