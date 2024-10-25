How Pools could line up as they bid for just their second home win of the season when they welcome Tommy Widdrington's Aldershot to the North East.How Pools could line up as they bid for just their second home win of the season when they welcome Tommy Widdrington's Aldershot to the North East.
Hartlepool United predicted XI as Pools prepare to host Aldershot Town

By Robbie Stelling
Published 25th Oct 2024, 14:31 BST
Hartlepool United are looking to end a decent week on a high when they host Tommy Widdrington's Aldershot Town on Saturday. Under caretaker manager Lennie Lawrence, Pools have picked up two points on the road this week, drawing with both Maidenhead and Altrincham, and are looking to win at home for just the second time this season. Aldershot finished eighth last season but suffered an exodus of their star players over the summer and have found things more difficult this time around. Tommy Widdrington, who won promotion with Pools as a player in 2003, and his side will arrive at the Prestige Group Stadium level on points with Saturday's hosts. However, the Shots have taken four points from their last two games and have shown signs in recent weeks that they could be getting closer to rediscovering their best form. So, here's a look at how Pools could line up.

Here's how we think Pools could line up on Saturday - do you agree?

Will have been disappointed not to have kept out Lewis Banks' equaliser in midweek and endured a fairly difficult night in Greater Manchester. Prior to that, the 22-year-old seemed to be coming into his own and he was included in the National League team of the weekend following his performance at Maidenhead. Still to keep a clean sheet in six appearances but will be looking to bounce back on Saturday.

1. Goalkeeper: Brad Young

Will have been disappointed not to have kept out Lewis Banks' equaliser in midweek and endured a fairly difficult night in Greater Manchester. Prior to that, the 22-year-old seemed to be coming into his own and he was included in the National League team of the weekend following his performance at Maidenhead. Still to keep a clean sheet in six appearances but will be looking to bounce back on Saturday. Photo: Frank Reid

Has been generally excellent in recent weeks and is set to start his ninth game in a row, a welcome run of form and fitness given his injury troubles last season.

2. Right-back: Dan Dodds

Has been generally excellent in recent weeks and is set to start his ninth game in a row, a welcome run of form and fitness given his injury troubles last season. Photo: Frank Reid

Although the official line was that Luke Waterfall was rested in midweek, Sass-Davies was outstanding in Greater Manchester and it would be a real surprise not to see him retain his place on Saturday.

3. Centre-back: Billy Sass-Davies

Although the official line was that Luke Waterfall was rested in midweek, Sass-Davies was outstanding in Greater Manchester and it would be a real surprise not to see him retain his place on Saturday. Photo: Frank Reid

Has been excellent since Sarll's departure following a drop off in his form in the weeks prior to the contentious manager's exit. Has proven himself more than capable with the ball at his feet in the past, although Pools fans haven't seen much of it this season. As well as his dominant defending, supporters will hope to see him produce a more considered and consistent performance in possession.

4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes

Has been excellent since Sarll's departure following a drop off in his form in the weeks prior to the contentious manager's exit. Has proven himself more than capable with the ball at his feet in the past, although Pools fans haven't seen much of it this season. As well as his dominant defending, supporters will hope to see him produce a more considered and consistent performance in possession. Photo: Frank Reid

