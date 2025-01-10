Here's how our Hartlepool United writer thinks Pools could line up in North London. Do you agree with his predictions?Here's how our Hartlepool United writer thinks Pools could line up in North London. Do you agree with his predictions?
Hartlepool United predicted XI as Pools prepare to travel to Barnet

By Robbie Stelling
Published 10th Jan 2025, 06:00 GMT
Hartlepool United are set to face one of their toughest tests of the National League season when they travel to promotion-chasing Barnet this weekend. The Bees have the division's best home record, having won 10 and drawn three of their 13 matches. However, Dean Brennan's side have only won two of their last seven games in all competitions while Pools will make the trip to North London full of confidence following a statement win over in-form Oldham on New Year's Day. Here's a look at how Pools could line up.

Has started the last five games in all competitions and produced a superb fingertip save to deny Oldham's Mike Fondop-Talum on New Year's Day. Looks well-placed to establish himself as the club's first choice goalkeeper but will need to continue to perform well amidst competition from Brad Young and the returning Joel Dixon. Lennie Lawrence confirmed he remains close to agreeing a new contract to keep him at the Prestige Group Stadium until the end of the season. Could be in for a busy afternoon against the National League's third-highest scorers.

1. Goalkeeper: Adam Smith

Has started the last five games in all competitions and produced a superb fingertip save to deny Oldham's Mike Fondop-Talum on New Year's Day. Looks well-placed to establish himself as the club's first choice goalkeeper but will need to continue to perform well amidst competition from Brad Young and the returning Joel Dixon. Lennie Lawrence confirmed he remains close to agreeing a new contract to keep him at the Prestige Group Stadium until the end of the season. Could be in for a busy afternoon against the National League's third-highest scorers. Photo: Frank Reid

Impressed on his first league start in more than a month on New Year's Day and should be set to continue. His pace and athleticism are a real weapon at both ends and he might hope to exploit some of the spaces in Barnet's 3-5-2 formation. Has not always been totally convincing defensively this season and will need to be at his best.

2. Right-back: Dan Dodds

Impressed on his first league start in more than a month on New Year's Day and should be set to continue. His pace and athleticism are a real weapon at both ends and he might hope to exploit some of the spaces in Barnet's 3-5-2 formation. Has not always been totally convincing defensively this season and will need to be at his best. Photo: Frank Reid

The skipper has started the last eight league games and produced probably his best performance of the season on New Year's Day, scoring his first goal of the campaign and dominating Oldham's front line. Does not always relish the prospect of playing against better footballing sides like Barnet but was part of the team that frustrated the Bees in late November.

3. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall

The skipper has started the last eight league games and produced probably his best performance of the season on New Year's Day, scoring his first goal of the campaign and dominating Oldham's front line. Does not always relish the prospect of playing against better footballing sides like Barnet but was part of the team that frustrated the Bees in late November. Photo: Frank Reid

Has only missed one game this season and celebrated a year since he signed for Pools on Wednesday. Has been one of his side's best and most consistent performers in the last 12 months.

4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes

Has only missed one game this season and celebrated a year since he signed for Pools on Wednesday. Has been one of his side's best and most consistent performers in the last 12 months. Photo: Pools

