Here's how our Hartlepool United writer thinks Pools could line up in North London. Do you agree with his predictions?

Hartlepool United predicted XI as Pools prepare to travel to Barnet

Hartlepool United are set to face one of their toughest tests of the National League season when they travel to promotion-chasing Barnet this weekend. The Bees have the division's best home record, having won 10 and drawn three of their 13 matches. However, Dean Brennan's side have only won two of their last seven games in all competitions while Pools will make the trip to North London full of confidence following a statement win over in-form Oldham on New Year's Day. Here's a look at how Pools could line up.