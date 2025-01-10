Here's how our Hartlepool United writer thinks Pools could line up in North London. Do you agree with his predictions?
1. Goalkeeper: Adam Smith
Has started the last five games in all competitions and produced a superb fingertip save to deny Oldham's Mike Fondop-Talum on New Year's Day. Looks well-placed to establish himself as the club's first choice goalkeeper but will need to continue to perform well amidst competition from Brad Young and the returning Joel Dixon. Lennie Lawrence confirmed he remains close to agreeing a new contract to keep him at the Prestige Group Stadium until the end of the season. Could be in for a busy afternoon against the National League's third-highest scorers. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Right-back: Dan Dodds
Impressed on his first league start in more than a month on New Year's Day and should be set to continue. His pace and athleticism are a real weapon at both ends and he might hope to exploit some of the spaces in Barnet's 3-5-2 formation. Has not always been totally convincing defensively this season and will need to be at his best. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall
The skipper has started the last eight league games and produced probably his best performance of the season on New Year's Day, scoring his first goal of the campaign and dominating Oldham's front line. Does not always relish the prospect of playing against better footballing sides like Barnet but was part of the team that frustrated the Bees in late November. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
Has only missed one game this season and celebrated a year since he signed for Pools on Wednesday. Has been one of his side's best and most consistent performers in the last 12 months. Photo: Pools
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.