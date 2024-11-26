Hartlepool United predicted XI as Pools prepare to welcome former manager Kevin Phillips back to the North East

Here's how our Hartlepool United writer thinks Pools could line up in midweek - do you agree?
1. Goalkeeper: Adam Smith
Lennie Lawrence has a decision to make in-between the sticks after Brad Young struggled on Saturday. The Leicester loanee has made mistakes at Solihull, York and Altrincham, albeit conditions made things difficult at Damson Park. The 22-year-old has also produced some excellent saves and looks to have plenty of potential but Lawrence might want to take him out of the firing line for now. The more experienced Adam Smith did well enough during six appearances earlier in the season and could be in line for his first start since September. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Right-back: Nathan Sheron
Was excellent on Saturday and will continue to deputise for the suspended Dan Dodds. Is set to start his 22nd game in succession for Pools. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Centre-back: Billy Sass-Davies
Lennie Lawrence might well stick with Luke Waterfall after the skipper helped Pools secure three points on Saturday. However, the 34-year-old has only recently returned from injury and it would seem prudent to manage the veteran defender's minutes. Billy Sass-Davies has been generally impressive this season despite a difficult afternoon at league leaders York and would help add some more athleticism to the Pools back line. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
Has only missed one game this season. Will have to keep an eye on the late runs of National League top-scorer Nick Haughton. The attacking-midfielder has found the net 12 times in 17 games this season and is capable of scoring from almost anywhere. Parkes will need help from those in front of him to keep the 30-year-old quiet. Photo: Frank Reid
