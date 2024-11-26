Predicted XI as Pools prepare to welcome former boss Kevin Phillips back to the Prestige Group Stadium.Predicted XI as Pools prepare to welcome former boss Kevin Phillips back to the Prestige Group Stadium.
Hartlepool United predicted XI as Pools prepare to welcome former manager Kevin Phillips back to the North East

By Robbie Stelling
Published 26th Nov 2024, 06:30 BST
Hartlepool United are looking to build on Saturday's impressive win over Solihull Moors when they host strugglers AFC Fylde on Tuesday evening. Pools have been in decent form under Lennie Lawrence, winning two and drawing three of their last six matches, and produced some superb football at the weekend as they edged past a strong Moors side. All eyes will be on the dugouts in midweek as former manager Kevin Phillips returns to the Prestige Group Stadium for the first time since his controversial departure. Phillips has had a bit of a mixed time since taking charge in the North West - the Coasters have conceded five goals once and shipped four twice but hammered promotion-chasing Gateshead earlier this month. Here's a look at how Pools could line up.

Here's how our Hartlepool United writer thinks Pools could line up in midweek - do you agree?

Lennie Lawrence has a decision to make in-between the sticks after Brad Young struggled on Saturday. The Leicester loanee has made mistakes at Solihull, York and Altrincham, albeit conditions made things difficult at Damson Park. The 22-year-old has also produced some excellent saves and looks to have plenty of potential but Lawrence might want to take him out of the firing line for now. The more experienced Adam Smith did well enough during six appearances earlier in the season and could be in line for his first start since September.

Was excellent on Saturday and will continue to deputise for the suspended Dan Dodds. Is set to start his 22nd game in succession for Pools.

Lennie Lawrence might well stick with Luke Waterfall after the skipper helped Pools secure three points on Saturday. However, the 34-year-old has only recently returned from injury and it would seem prudent to manage the veteran defender's minutes. Billy Sass-Davies has been generally impressive this season despite a difficult afternoon at league leaders York and would help add some more athleticism to the Pools back line.

Has only missed one game this season. Will have to keep an eye on the late runs of National League top-scorer Nick Haughton. The attacking-midfielder has found the net 12 times in 17 games this season and is capable of scoring from almost anywhere. Parkes will need help from those in front of him to keep the 30-year-old quiet.

