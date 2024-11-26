Predicted XI as Pools prepare to welcome former boss Kevin Phillips back to the Prestige Group Stadium.

Hartlepool United predicted XI as Pools prepare to welcome former manager Kevin Phillips back to the North East

Hartlepool United are looking to build on Saturday's impressive win over Solihull Moors when they host strugglers AFC Fylde on Tuesday evening. Pools have been in decent form under Lennie Lawrence, winning two and drawing three of their last six matches, and produced some superb football at the weekend as they edged past a strong Moors side. All eyes will be on the dugouts in midweek as former manager Kevin Phillips returns to the Prestige Group Stadium for the first time since his controversial departure. Phillips has had a bit of a mixed time since taking charge in the North West - the Coasters have conceded five goals once and shipped four twice but hammered promotion-chasing Gateshead earlier this month. Here's a look at how Pools could line up.