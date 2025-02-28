A lot has changed since York scored five in the reverse in November, although how much Pools have improved since then - if they have improved at all - is up for debate. The Minstermen will arrive at the Prestige Group Stadium in second, six points behind league leaders Barnet but with a game in hand. Adam Hinshelwood's side will be well aware that nothing less than three points will help to keep them within touching distance of the Bees. Pools, meanwhile, are in the midst of a miserable run and have won just one of their last nine games, with pressure already beginning to mount on Anthony Limbrick less than a month after he replaced veteran Lennie Lawrence in the dugout. Pools have chopped and changed under the Australian and Saturday's fixture looks set to be no different, with Joe Grey vying for a first start since New Year's Day following two cameos from the bench last week after recovering from surgery on a groin problem. Here's a look at how Pools could line up.