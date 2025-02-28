A lot has changed since York scored five in the reverse in November, although how much Pools have improved since then - if they have improved at all - is up for debate. The Minstermen will arrive at the Prestige Group Stadium in second, six points behind league leaders Barnet but with a game in hand. Adam Hinshelwood's side will be well aware that nothing less than three points will help to keep them within touching distance of the Bees. Pools, meanwhile, are in the midst of a miserable run and have won just one of their last nine games, with pressure already beginning to mount on Anthony Limbrick less than a month after he replaced veteran Lennie Lawrence in the dugout. Pools have chopped and changed under the Australian and Saturday's fixture looks set to be no different, with Joe Grey vying for a first start since New Year's Day following two cameos from the bench last week after recovering from surgery on a groin problem. Here's a look at how Pools could line up.
1. Goalkeeper: Adam Smith
Produced a string of superb saves last Saturday against Aldershot, but also made two uncharacteristic errors. Palmed the ball out into a dangerous area in the lead up to the Shots equaliser, while he was beaten from long range seven minutes later when he misjudged a speculative strike by midfielder Cameron Hargreaves. Conditions certainly made things challenging and Smith will be hoping to put a rare indifferent afternoon behind him against the National League's second-highest scorers this weekend. Pools have kept just one clean sheet in their last 12 matches and will have to contend with the threat of Ollie Pearce, who scored a brace in the reverse and is the division's leading scorer with 21 goals in 33 games, and Josh Stones, who scored twice against Pools for Oldham last term and signed for the Minstermen for a rumoured £350,000 in January. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Right-back: Dan Dodds
Has missed all of the last three games after suffering a blow to the head and was hooked at half time following a torrid 45 minutes against Tamworth earlier this month. Started on the right of a back three that night and never looked comfortable in the role. Anthony Limbrick reverted back to a more familiar back four ahead of the trip to Aldershot and could be set to stick with that shape this weekend. Dodds has looked bereft of confidence at times this season but has proven in the past he has the potential to develop and mature into a fine player. A return to the side for the 24-year-old would also allow Nathan Sheron to move back into midfield. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall
Did not feature in the reverse fixture but has started 17 of the last 18 National League games. Wasn't at his best in Hampshire and never looks particularly comfortable against more mobile frontmen in the mould of York talisman Ollie Pearce. Turns 35 this summer and is out of contract at the end of the season, meaning both Pools and the skipper might have a decision to make in a few months. For now, the veteran has vowed to focus on the football and he won't face many sterner examinations than this weekend's game. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
Had a very poor game last Saturday and almost cost his side a goal inside 60 seconds. Has struggled with a knee issue in recent weeks that has caused him to miss three of the last five games but Pools will feel as though they need him on Saturday. Despite a difficult afternoon in Hampshire, Parkes has been his side's best defender this term and is one of a handful of players to have committed their future to Pools for next season. Photo: Frank Reid
