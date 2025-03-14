Pools come into the game without a win in their last seven matches and still in need of a few positive results to make sure of their National League status. It's been a dramatic week at the Prestige Group Stadium following the sudden resignation of chairman Raj Singh and the news that he is keen to sell the club by the end of the season. Even so, head coach Anthony Limbrick insists his side are focusing on the football and Pools will be keen to bring a rotten run to an end against a Moors outfit who have lost six of their nine games since Matthew Taylor replaced popular former boss Andy Whing. Here's a look at how Pools could line up.
1. Goalkeeper: Adam Smith
Has endured a torrid few weeks and was caught stranded in no man's land as he rushed out ahead of Eastleigh's equalising goal last Saturday even though he never looked like getting to the ball. His experience as well as his impressive form when he was first restored to the side means he can feel confident of keeping his place in the team, although Hull City loanee Owen Foster might fancy his chances of putting some pressure on the 32-year-old. Has kept just one clean sheet in his last 15 games. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Right-wing-back: Louis Stephenson
Replaced Dan Dodds eight minutes into last weekend's game and had a mixed afternoon, impressing with his energy and determination but struggling at times with his one-on-one defending and distribution. Anthony Limbrick spoke glowingly of him after the game and confirmed Dodds was set to miss out on Thursday, leaving the door open for the teenager. Has endured a difficult season but is a fan favourite and enjoyed a good run in the side around this time last season. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Centre-back: Billy Sass-Davies
Made a mistake in the lead up to the goal last weekend when he failed to deal with a hopeful punt forward. Looked a bit crestfallen after that but Anthony Limbrick leapt to his defence after the game and was quick to praise his performance in midweek against Fylde. Has only started three games all year - two of which were last week - and would benefit from a run in the side. Limbrick does not seem to like dropping players straight after a mistake; indeed, Louis Stephenson was promoted to the starting XI following his nightmarish miss against Maidenhead last month. With skipper Luke Waterfall said to be touch-and-go as he continues to contend with a back injury, there's a fair chance Sass-Davies will be given another opportunity. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
Has started the last four games after recovering from a knee injury and Pools will need him to be the glue that holds their back three together, providing Anthony Limbrick does not opt for another change of shape. Moors frontman Conor Wilkinson is expected to return to the side having served a suspension following a red card at the end of last month and has 14 goals in 29 matches this term. Photo: Frank Reid