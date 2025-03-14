3 . Centre-back: Billy Sass-Davies

Made a mistake in the lead up to the goal last weekend when he failed to deal with a hopeful punt forward. Looked a bit crestfallen after that but Anthony Limbrick leapt to his defence after the game and was quick to praise his performance in midweek against Fylde. Has only started three games all year - two of which were last week - and would benefit from a run in the side. Limbrick does not seem to like dropping players straight after a mistake; indeed, Louis Stephenson was promoted to the starting XI following his nightmarish miss against Maidenhead last month. With skipper Luke Waterfall said to be touch-and-go as he continues to contend with a back injury, there's a fair chance Sass-Davies will be given another opportunity. Photo: Frank Reid