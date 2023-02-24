John Askey will take charge of his first game for Hartlepool United against Walsall.

After falling to a stoppage time defeat against Newport County, Hartlepool made the decision to part company with manager Keith Curle with the club just one point above the relegation zone in League Two.

Chairman Raj Singh moved quickly to replace Curle, with former York City boss Askey the man now tasked with retaining Hartlepool’s league status.

Askey enjoyed his first training session with his new players on Friday and must now pick his first Pools starting line-up to face the Saddlers.

Hartlepool suffered a 4-0 defeat in the reverse fixture with Walsall on the opening day of the season but will know the significance of this meeting at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Askey will be without Dan Dodds who remains injured and Jamie Sterry who is serving the final game of his three-match ban.

And here is how we predict Pools will line-up:

1 . Jakub Stolarczyk New Hartlepool boss John Askey will have several decisions to make including his choice in goal. But we predict Stolarczyk will keep the gloves for the visit of Walsall. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2 . Taylor Foran With right-back continuing to be an issue for Hartlepool, Foran could start as part of a back three. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

3 . Peter Hartley Hartley captained Pools in place of Nicky Featherstone against Newport. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News) Photo: Michael Driver Photo Sales

4 . Edon Pruti Pruti would complete a back three for Askey's side. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales