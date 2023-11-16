John Askey returns to York City with Hartlepool United at the weekend as Pools’ search for a win continues at the LNER Community Stadium.

Hartlepool were disappointing despite bringing an end to their three-game losing streak against Ebbsfleet United last weekend.

Pools twice held the lead only to be quickly pegged back as Askey and his side had to settle for a draw.

Now Pools face the first of back-to-back away games against National League strugglers York and Kidderminster as they look to close the gap back to the play-off places.

Much of the talk ahead of the game will relate to Askey’s return to York having guided the Minstermen to promotion last year.

But Askey has plenty to think about himself with regards to his team selection and set-up after his change in formation failed against Ebbsfleet.

Askey is sweating over the fitness of Joe Mattock, Luke Hendrie, Charlie Seaman and Josh Umerah while captain David Ferguson is set to miss through suspension.

1 . Joel Dixon Dixon enjoyed, arguably, his best display for Hartlepool in the 2-2 draw with Ebbsfleet. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Charlie Seaman Pools boss John Askey will be hoping Seaman has overcome a stomach injury to be fit to face York. Photo: FRANK REID 2022 Photo Sales

3 . Kieran Wallace Wallace was back on the bench against Ebbsfleet and could return in a defensive role against his old club. Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales

4 . Emmanuel Onariase Onariase returned to the starting XI against Ebbsfleet. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales