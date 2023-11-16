News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Hartlepool United face York City in the National League. Picture by FRANK REIDHartlepool United face York City in the National League. Picture by FRANK REID
Hartlepool United face York City in the National League. Picture by FRANK REID

Hartlepool United predicted XI gallery: Multiple injury concerns for John Askey to consider with ex-Sunderland defender set to miss out

John Askey returns to York City with Hartlepool United at the weekend as Pools’ search for a win continues at the LNER Community Stadium.
By Joe Ramage
Published 16th Nov 2023, 15:00 GMT

Hartlepool were disappointing despite bringing an end to their three-game losing streak against Ebbsfleet United last weekend.

Pools twice held the lead only to be quickly pegged back as Askey and his side had to settle for a draw.

Now Pools face the first of back-to-back away games against National League strugglers York and Kidderminster as they look to close the gap back to the play-off places.

Much of the talk ahead of the game will relate to Askey’s return to York having guided the Minstermen to promotion last year.

But Askey has plenty to think about himself with regards to his team selection and set-up after his change in formation failed against Ebbsfleet.

Askey is sweating over the fitness of Joe Mattock, Luke Hendrie, Charlie Seaman and Josh Umerah while captain David Ferguson is set to miss through suspension.

Dixon enjoyed, arguably, his best display for Hartlepool in the 2-2 draw with Ebbsfleet. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Joel Dixon

Dixon enjoyed, arguably, his best display for Hartlepool in the 2-2 draw with Ebbsfleet. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Pools boss John Askey will be hoping Seaman has overcome a stomach injury to be fit to face York.

2. Charlie Seaman

Pools boss John Askey will be hoping Seaman has overcome a stomach injury to be fit to face York. Photo: FRANK REID 2022

Photo Sales
Wallace was back on the bench against Ebbsfleet and could return in a defensive role against his old club.

3. Kieran Wallace

Wallace was back on the bench against Ebbsfleet and could return in a defensive role against his old club. Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales
Onariase returned to the starting XI against Ebbsfleet. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Emmanuel Onariase

Onariase returned to the starting XI against Ebbsfleet. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:York City