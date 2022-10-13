Keith Curle’s side head to the Envirovent Stadium in what seems, already, like an important fixture towards the bottom of the League Two table.

Pools ended their 20-game search for a league win last week when they defeated Doncaster Rovers at the Suit Direct Stadium before being sent crashing back down to earth with a second half collapse against Carlisle United.

But Pools can take solace ahead of their trip to North Yorkshire in that the Sulphurites are the only other side they have beaten so far this season when the two teams met in the opening group game of the Papa Johns Trophy back in August.

Mikael Ndjoli scored twice that night at the Suit Direct Stadium but will he be involved at the weekend?

Here, at The Mail, we predicted Pools’ starting XI to face Harrogate.

Ben Killip has featured in every game for Hartlepool United this season.

Euan Murray - With Jamie Sterry's fitness still a concern Murray could move back out to right-back against Harrogate Town.

Rollin Menayese missed the defeat to Carlisle United through injury but interim manager Keith Curle remained hopeful the Walsall loanee would be available again soon.

Alex Lacey opened the scoring with his first goal for Hartlepool United last time out.