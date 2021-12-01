Antony Sweeney expects changes to be made to Hartlepool United's starting XI for the Papa John's Trophy tie with Sheffield Wednesday (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)

The League Two form might have slipped in recent weeks but their displays in cup competitions so far this season have been positive with Pools unbeaten in their Papa John’s Trophy group and into the second round of the FA Cup.

But Antony Sweeney’s side will face a difficult test on the road tonight as they take on an Owls side who have lost just once on home soil in 90 minutes this season.

Darren Moore’s side are currently seventh in the League One table and won all three of their Papa John’s Trophy group games.

Mitchell has started in each of Pools' three Papa John's Trophy games this season. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And following Pools’ defeat at Port Vale on Saturday, interim manager Sweeney is expected to make a number of changes to the starting XI.

Here at The Mail we predict seven changes and a change in formation for the trip to South Yorkshire.

Pools caretaker Sweeney admitted Hendrie would prefer to play on the right of a back three and he may get his wish tonight. Picture by FRANK REID.

Odusina has featured in five of Pools' six cup games in all competitions this season (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Francis-Angol dropped to the bench on Saturday but is tipped to make a return tonight as Gary Liddle misses out (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Jones made just his fourth appearance of the season on Saturday with Sweeney acknowledging the Stoke City loanee's performance. (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)

Shelton has appeared 18 times this season but has missed the last two league defeats. Picture by FRANK REID.

Crawford returned to the starting XI for the last two league games after a positive cameo in the defeat to Forest Green Rovers and is tipped to keep his spot tonight. (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)

Daly has been in good form for Pools of late and has scored four times already in this competition. Picture by FRANK REID.

Grey came on as a second half substitute on Saturday and added some energy to Pools in attacks. (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)