Hartlepool United predicted XI: John Askey to welcome back ex-Newcastle United defender for trip to Tranmere Rovers
John Askey will take his second game for Hartlepool United when they travel to Tranmere Rovers.
Ahead of kick-off at Prenton Park, Askey will have had a full week to work with his new group of players having watched his side come from behind to claim a point against Walsall in a dramatic 3-3 draw in his first game in charge.
Askey admitted afterwards that he relied heavily on the input of first-team coach Antony Sweeney heading into his first fixture against Walsall but should now have a somewhat better understanding heading into the trip to Tranmere.
Hartlepool are still in desperate need for points at the bottom of the League Two table and face a tough run of fixtures against teams in the top of half in March - beginning with Tranmere.
Askey hinted that a decision will need to be made on striker Josh Umerah and full-back Jamie Sterry as we predict our Pools starting XI to face Tranmere: