Jamie Sterry is available for Hartlepool United against Tranmere Rovers following his suspension. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Hartlepool United predicted XI: John Askey to welcome back ex-Newcastle United defender for trip to Tranmere Rovers

John Askey will take his second game for Hartlepool United when they travel to Tranmere Rovers.

By Joe Ramage
2 minutes ago

Ahead of kick-off at Prenton Park, Askey will have had a full week to work with his new group of players having watched his side come from behind to claim a point against Walsall in a dramatic 3-3 draw in his first game in charge.

Askey admitted afterwards that he relied heavily on the input of first-team coach Antony Sweeney heading into his first fixture against Walsall but should now have a somewhat better understanding heading into the trip to Tranmere.

Hartlepool are still in desperate need for points at the bottom of the League Two table and face a tough run of fixtures against teams in the top of half in March - beginning with Tranmere.

Askey hinted that a decision will need to be made on striker Josh Umerah and full-back Jamie Sterry as we predict our Pools starting XI to face Tranmere:

1. Jakub Stolarczyk

Stolarczyk kept the gloves for John Askey's first game in charge against Walsall (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Photo: Michael Driver

2. Jamie Sterry

Sterry is in line to return following his red card against Crewe Alexandra. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

3. Taylor Foran

Foran was brought off early in the second half against Walsall but John Askey could hand another opportunity to the Arsenal youngster at Tranmere. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News)

Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi

4. Edon Pruti

Pruti has been a regular since joining Hartlepool in January and is set to continue with Peter Hartley a doubt. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

Photo: Michael Driver

