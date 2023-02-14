Hartlepool United are back on the road as they travel to Crewe Alexandra.

Keith Curle’s side came from 2-0 down to claim a draw against Sutton United at the weekend to make it four points from six since the close of the transfer window.

And Pools will be hoping for similar success as to their last away game where Dan Dodds’ late strike gave them a 1-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers.

The two sides drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture at the Suit Direct Stadium back in September but Pools remain involved in a relegation battle in League Two.

Manager Curle may have one or two issues in defence for the trip to the Mornflake Stadium after Jamie Sterry was taken off in the draw with Sutton with an ankle problem whilst Peter Hartley continues to recover from a foot injury.

That could mean a first start for Arsenal loanee Taylor Foran as we predict our starting line-up to face Crewe:

Jakub Stolarczyk Stolarczyk has started back-to-back games for Hartlepool.

Dan Dodds Dodds has scored in back-to-back games for Hartlepool against Doncaster Rovers and Sutton United.

Taylor Foran Foran could be in line for his first start for Hartlepool.

Peter Hartley Hartley missed the draw with Sutton United with a foot injury but could return to face Crewe Alexandra.