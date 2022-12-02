News you can trust since 1877
Nicky Featherstone is set to come up against his former manager in Dave Challinor against Stockport County. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Hartlepool United predicted XI photo gallery: Ben Killip to join ex-Kilmarnock defender in return to Keith Curle's side against Stockport County

Hartlepool United will see the return of ex-manager Dave Challinor this weekend when Stockport County visit the Suit Direct Stadium.

By Joe Ramage
3 hours ago

Challinor spent two years with the club and helped Hartlepool back to the Football League in 2021 before leaving for Stockport in November of last year.

He would go on to earn promotion from the National League with Stockport who make the trip to the Suit Direct Stadium this weekend as Keith Curle looks to lift his side off the foot of the League Two table.

Pools have lost back-to-back games in the league against Stevenage and Barrow, both away from home, but will be looking to build on what was a positive performance against Harrogate Town in the FA Cup last time out.

And here, at The Mail, we predict our Hartlepool starting XI to face Stockport including three players who featured under Challinor during his time with the club.

1. Ben Killip

Pools will be hoping for positive news on Killip's injury. (Credit: Scott Llewellyn | MI News)

Photo: Scott Llewellyn

2. Reghan Tumilty

Tumilty is expected to continue on the right of defence and may get more licence to go forward. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

3. Rollin Menayese

Menayese made his welcome return to the side in the FA Cup success over Harrogate Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

4. Euan Murray

Murray missed the win over Harrogate with a back injury but could return to face Stockport. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

