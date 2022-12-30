Hartlepool United begin the new year with a crunch fixture in League Two against Harrogate Town.

Keith Curle’s side surrendered a half-time lead against Mansfield Town in midweek as the Stags came from behind to end Hartlepool’s two game winning run.

But Pools welcome Harrogate to the Suit Direct Stadium in what is another significant fixture at the bottom of the table as Pools look to claim another three points over potential relegation rivals following their recent successes over Crawley Town and Rochdale.

Curle will have something of a selection headache, however, after being dealt another defensive injury blow in the defeat to Mansfield when Jamie Sterry was forced off.

Sterry will be assessed before the visit of Harrogate but is a doubt for New Year’s Day as is Euan Murray who missed the defeat to Mansfield through illness.

And here we predict Hartlepool’s starting line-up to face Harrogate at the Suit Direct Stadium.

1. Ben Killip Killip is expected to start in goal for Pools against Harrogate. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News) Photo: Michael Driver Photo Sales

2. Reghan Tumilty With Jamie Sterry picking up an injury against Mansfield, Tumilty could move back into a right-back role against Harrogate. (Credit: Mike Morese | MI News) Photo: Mike Morese Photo Sales

3. Rollin Menayese Menayese could be the only fit, established, centre-back available to Keith Curle for the visit of Harrogate. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

4. Mark Shelton Shelton was a surprise option at centre-back against Mansfield and may be tasked with the role again. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News) Photo: Michael Driver Photo Sales