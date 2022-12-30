Hartlepool United predicted XI photo gallery: Defensive crisis for Keith Curle ahead of Harrogate Town clash
Hartlepool United begin the new year with a crunch fixture in League Two against Harrogate Town.
Keith Curle’s side surrendered a half-time lead against Mansfield Town in midweek as the Stags came from behind to end Hartlepool’s two game winning run.
But Pools welcome Harrogate to the Suit Direct Stadium in what is another significant fixture at the bottom of the table as Pools look to claim another three points over potential relegation rivals following their recent successes over Crawley Town and Rochdale.
Curle will have something of a selection headache, however, after being dealt another defensive injury blow in the defeat to Mansfield when Jamie Sterry was forced off.
Sterry will be assessed before the visit of Harrogate but is a doubt for New Year’s Day as is Euan Murray who missed the defeat to Mansfield through illness.
And here we predict Hartlepool’s starting line-up to face Harrogate at the Suit Direct Stadium.