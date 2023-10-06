News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Hartlepool United host Eastleigh in the National League.Hartlepool United host Eastleigh in the National League.
Hartlepool United host Eastleigh in the National League.

Hartlepool United predicted XI photo gallery: Doncaster Rovers loanee to return to John Askey's starting XI against Eastleigh

Hartlepool United are looking to end a run of three straight defeats in the National League when they face Eastleigh.
By Joe Ramage
Published 6th Oct 2023, 14:46 BST

The Spitfires leapfrogged Hartlepool in midweek after their emphatic win over Ebbsfleet United with Askey’s side coming up short against Boreham Wood.

Pools continue to deal with a number of injury issues with the likes of Tom Crawford and Oliver Finney potentially adding to that list whilst Nicky Featherstone is in contention to make his home return.

And here we predict how Pools might line-up against Eastleigh:

Jameson has now made eight consecutive appearances for Pools after replacing Joel Dixon in September.

1. Pete Jameson

Jameson has now made eight consecutive appearances for Pools after replacing Joel Dixon in September. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Hendrie started at wing-back in the defeat at Boreham Wood but could move back into a central defensive role against Eastleigh.

2. Luke Hendrie

Hendrie started at wing-back in the defeat at Boreham Wood but could move back into a central defensive role against Eastleigh. Photo: FRANK REID 2022

Photo Sales
Onariase is set to continue in the heart of the Pools defence.

3. Emmanuel Onariase

Onariase is set to continue in the heart of the Pools defence. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Lacey made his return to the side in the defeat at Boreham Wood in midweek.

4. Alex Lacey

Lacey made his return to the side in the defeat at Boreham Wood in midweek. Photo: FRANK REID 2022

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Doncaster RoversEastleighNational LeagueHartlepool