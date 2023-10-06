Hartlepool United predicted XI photo gallery: Doncaster Rovers loanee to return to John Askey's starting XI against Eastleigh
Hartlepool United are looking to end a run of three straight defeats in the National League when they face Eastleigh.
By Joe Ramage
Published 6th Oct 2023, 14:46 BST
The Spitfires leapfrogged Hartlepool in midweek after their emphatic win over Ebbsfleet United with Askey’s side coming up short against Boreham Wood.
Pools continue to deal with a number of injury issues with the likes of Tom Crawford and Oliver Finney potentially adding to that list whilst Nicky Featherstone is in contention to make his home return.
And here we predict how Pools might line-up against Eastleigh:
