Pools make the long trip south to face a Stevenage side flying high in the league table with an impressive home form to boot.

Hartlepool, in contrast, continue to struggle towards the foot of the table despite a crucial come from behind victory over Grimsby Town last time out in the league. Since then, Keith Curle’s side were held in the FA Cup first round by National League side Solihull Moors with their defensive issues growing as Alex Lacey was forced off injured.

It leaves Curle with some decisions to make as his squad continues to remain short of numbers ahead of what is expected to be a tough test against Steve Evans’ side.

And, here at The Mail, we predict our Hartlepool starting XI to face Stevenage at the Lamex Stadium with two changes from the team who claimed three points last time out in the league.

1. Ben Killip Killip will be looking for a fourth clean sheet in the league this season.

2. Reghan Tumilty Tumilty is expected to continue on the right side of defence should Jamie Sterry remain a doubt.

3. Euan Murray Murray, as things stand, is the only established centre-back available for Keith Curle after an injury to Alex Lacey.

4. Mohamad Sylla Defensive injuries could see Sylla drop back into the heart of defence to offer his height and physicality.