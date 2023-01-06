Hartlepool United take a break from League Two action as they look to once again provide an FA Cup shock.

Keith Curle’s side take on Championship outfit Stoke City at the Suit Direct Stadium for a place in the fourth round of the competition.

Pools enjoyed a memorable run in this competition 12 months ago where they beat Blackpool at this stage thanks to Joe Grey’s winner.

Things are a little different this time around, however, with Pools struggling towards the foot of the League Two table ahead of a series of significant league fixtures to see out the month of January.

But an FA Cup third round tie with Stoke holds fond memories for supporters having eliminated the Potters from this stage of the competition back in 2009.

Goals from Michael Nelson and David Foley were enough to beat the then Premier League side as Pools progressed to round four.

And here is how we predict Pools to line-up against Stoke:

1. Ben Killip Killip was the hero in the FA Cup first round replay against Solihull Moors and will be set to return to FA Cup action after missing the second round tie with Harrogte Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2. Mark Shelton Shelton may continue in the starting line-up in a defensive role having starred at right-back on New Year's Day. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News) Photo: Michael Driver Photo Sales

3. Rollin Menayese Menayese made his return from injury in the second round of the FA Cup. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

4. Euan Murray Murray has been dealing with illness over the festive period but could be in line to return against Stoke City. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales