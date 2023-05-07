News you can trust since 1877
Connor Jennings could line-up against his former club at Edgeley Park. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)Connor Jennings could line-up against his former club at Edgeley Park. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Hartlepool United predicted XI photo gallery: Ex-Stockport County striker to lead the line for John Askey's side

Hartlepool United take on Stockport County in their final game in the Football League.

By Joe Ramage
Published 7th May 2023, 08:00 BST

John Askey’s side will drop down to the National League for the 2023-24 campaign after a season to forget.

Hartlepool sign off in League Two against Stockport at Edgeley Park.

Dave Challinor’s side still have automatic promotion in their sights with Askey expecting a ‘tough challenge’ on Bank Holiday Monday.

A number of Askey’s squad could be set to make their final appearance for Hartlepool as we predict the starting XI at Edgeley Park.

Stolarczyk is set to make his final appearance for Hartlepool against Stockport before returning to Leicester City. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

1. Jakub Stolarczyk

Stolarczyk is set to make his final appearance for Hartlepool against Stockport before returning to Leicester City. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher

Sterry is out of contract in the summer so could be set to make his final appearance for the club against former manager Dave Challinor's Stockport County. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

2. Jamie Sterry

Sterry is out of contract in the summer so could be set to make his final appearance for the club against former manager Dave Challinor's Stockport County. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher

Dodds is likely to start on the right of three centre-backs for John Askey's side. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

3. Dan Dodds

Dodds is likely to start on the right of three centre-backs for John Askey's side. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher

Dolan has anchored the Hartlepool back three in recent games. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News)

4. Matt Dolan

Dolan has anchored the Hartlepool back three in recent games. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News) Photo: Mike Morese

