Hartlepool United return to the Suit Direct Stadium for a significant meeting against relegation rivals Rochdale.

Keith Curle’s side were left empty-handed at the Priestfield last weekend against bottom-of-the-table Gillingham where they were beaten 2-0.

It means Pools head back to the Suit Direct Stadium to face Rochdale with added pressure as they look to climb out of the bottom two.

Pools secured a 2-1 win over Rochdale less than a month ago when Callum Cooke’s free kick earned an important win at the Crown Oil Arena.

And Curle’s side will be looking to secure the double over Dale to leapfrog them in the table in the process.

Curle is set to introduce a number of his new January signings to the Suit Direct Stadium crowd whilst he will also be assessing the fitness of midfielder Cooke who missed the defeat at Gillingham.

And here is how we predict Pools will line-up:

1. Ben Killip Killip has already made over 30 appearances for Hartlepool this season. (Credit: Tom West | MI News) Photo: Tom West Photo Sales

2. Dan Dodds Dodds made his debut for Hartlepool at centre-back against Gillingham but could move to a more natural right-back role against Rochdale. Picture by Hartlepool United Football Club Photo: Hartlepool United Football Club Photo Sales

3. Rollin Menayese Menayese scored in the reverse fixture against Rochdale on Boxing Day. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

4. Matt Dolan Dolan slotted in at centre-back in the second half against Gillingham and could start there as part of three central defenders against Rochdale. (Credit: Tom West | MI News) Photo: Tom West Photo Sales