Hartlepool United predicted XI photo gallery: Ex-Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Newport County stars all to start against Rochdale
Hartlepool United return to the Suit Direct Stadium for a significant meeting against relegation rivals Rochdale.
Keith Curle’s side were left empty-handed at the Priestfield last weekend against bottom-of-the-table Gillingham where they were beaten 2-0.
It means Pools head back to the Suit Direct Stadium to face Rochdale with added pressure as they look to climb out of the bottom two.
Pools secured a 2-1 win over Rochdale less than a month ago when Callum Cooke’s free kick earned an important win at the Crown Oil Arena.
And Curle’s side will be looking to secure the double over Dale to leapfrog them in the table in the process.
Curle is set to introduce a number of his new January signings to the Suit Direct Stadium crowd whilst he will also be assessing the fitness of midfielder Cooke who missed the defeat at Gillingham.
And here is how we predict Pools will line-up: