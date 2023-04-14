Hartlepool United face the first of two away fixtures as they make the long trip to South Wales to take on Newport County.

John Askey’s side moved out of the relegation zone over the Easter period with four points from six with Askey remaining unbeaten as boss.

But Hartlepool now face a challenging week on the road beginning with the trip to Rodney Parade.

Victory for Pools could move them four points clear of the bottom two, should results elsewhere go in their favour, as they continue to edge towards survival in the Football League.

Equally, however, Pools could slip back into the bottom two should they fail to win in Wales as the relegation battle reaches its climax.

Askey will have a decision to make in midfield after welcoming back Mohamad Sylla into the squad, with Nicky Featherstone performing well over the Easter period.

And here is how we think Pools will line-up to face Newport:

1 . Jakub Stolarczyk Stolarczyk has impressed in recent weeks with a number of key saves to help maintain Pools' unbeaten run. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News) Photo: Mike Morese Photo Sales

2 . Jamie Sterry Sterry missed the Easter Monday draw with Stevenage but John Askey is hopeful to defender could return for the trip to South Wales. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

3 . Dan Dodds Dodds could move back into the right sided centre-back role should Sterry pass fit to feature at Rodney Parade. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

4 . Euan Murray Murray has established himself as a regular in John Askey's time in charge. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News) Photo: Michael Driver Photo Sales