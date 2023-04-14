Hartlepool United predicted XI photo gallery: John Askey could welcome back ex-Newcastle United man for Newport County trip
Hartlepool United face the first of two away fixtures as they make the long trip to South Wales to take on Newport County.
John Askey’s side moved out of the relegation zone over the Easter period with four points from six with Askey remaining unbeaten as boss.
But Hartlepool now face a challenging week on the road beginning with the trip to Rodney Parade.
Victory for Pools could move them four points clear of the bottom two, should results elsewhere go in their favour, as they continue to edge towards survival in the Football League.
Equally, however, Pools could slip back into the bottom two should they fail to win in Wales as the relegation battle reaches its climax.
Askey will have a decision to make in midfield after welcoming back Mohamad Sylla into the squad, with Nicky Featherstone performing well over the Easter period.
And here is how we think Pools will line-up to face Newport: