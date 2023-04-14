News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
3 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
4 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
4 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
5 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
5 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk
Mohamad Sylla returned to the Hartlepool United squad against Stevenage. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)Mohamad Sylla returned to the Hartlepool United squad against Stevenage. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Mohamad Sylla returned to the Hartlepool United squad against Stevenage. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United predicted XI photo gallery: John Askey could welcome back ex-Newcastle United man for Newport County trip

Hartlepool United face the first of two away fixtures as they make the long trip to South Wales to take on Newport County.

By Joe Ramage
Published 14th Apr 2023, 11:00 BST

John Askey’s side moved out of the relegation zone over the Easter period with four points from six with Askey remaining unbeaten as boss.

But Hartlepool now face a challenging week on the road beginning with the trip to Rodney Parade.

Victory for Pools could move them four points clear of the bottom two, should results elsewhere go in their favour, as they continue to edge towards survival in the Football League.

Equally, however, Pools could slip back into the bottom two should they fail to win in Wales as the relegation battle reaches its climax.

Askey will have a decision to make in midfield after welcoming back Mohamad Sylla into the squad, with Nicky Featherstone performing well over the Easter period.

And here is how we think Pools will line-up to face Newport:

Stolarczyk has impressed in recent weeks with a number of key saves to help maintain Pools' unbeaten run. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News)

1. Jakub Stolarczyk

Stolarczyk has impressed in recent weeks with a number of key saves to help maintain Pools' unbeaten run. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News) Photo: Mike Morese

Photo Sales
Sterry missed the Easter Monday draw with Stevenage but John Askey is hopeful to defender could return for the trip to South Wales. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

2. Jamie Sterry

Sterry missed the Easter Monday draw with Stevenage but John Askey is hopeful to defender could return for the trip to South Wales. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Dodds could move back into the right sided centre-back role should Sterry pass fit to feature at Rodney Parade. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

3. Dan Dodds

Dodds could move back into the right sided centre-back role should Sterry pass fit to feature at Rodney Parade. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Murray has established himself as a regular in John Askey's time in charge. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

4. Euan Murray

Murray has established himself as a regular in John Askey's time in charge. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News) Photo: Michael Driver

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3