Hartlepool United have a quick turnaround from their weekend defeat at Newport County as they face Salford City.

Pools travel to the Peninsula Stadium back in the bottom two following their 2-0 defeat at Rodney Parade – the first under manager John Askey.

And with time running out this season, Askey's side know the importance of bouncing back with a result against a play-off chasing Salford side.

The Ammies were beaten on home soil by Hartlepool’s relegation rivals Colchester United at the weekend who have now moved six points clear of Pools ahead of their trip to Crawley Town.

Pools are set to be without defender Euan Murray after he went off injured at Newport as Askey, likely, will contemplate a switch back to a back five.

Pools are two points from safety and will be keen to remain within touching distance of Crawley ahead of their visit to the Suit Direct Stadium this weekend.

And here is how we predict Pools will line-up:

Jakub Stolarczyk Stolarczyk is still searching for what would be only a second clean sheet.

Jamie Sterry John Askey did not risk Sterry against Newport which means he could return against Salford.

Dan Dodds Sterry's return could see Dodds move back into the centre of defence for Pools.

Taylor Foran It could be a big night for the Arsenal loanee. With Euan Murray set to miss out and Peter Hartley still struggling, Foran could anchor the heart of the defence.