Hartlepool United predicted XI photo gallery: John Askey's selection dilemma for opening day trip to Barnet
Hartlepool United head to Barnet to begin the new National League campaign.
By Joe Ramage
Published 4th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
John Askey’s side have enjoyed a solid pre-season with as many as nine new arrivals at the Suit Direct Stadium.
Pools face a Barnet side who claimed a play-off spot last year which means it’s likely to be a tough test at the Hive.
Askey will have a number of selection dilemmas on his hands including who to start in goal.
And here, at The Mail, we predict Hartlepool’s opening day starting XI:
