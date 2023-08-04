News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United travel to Barnet for the opening game of the National League season. Picture by FRANK REIDHartlepool United travel to Barnet for the opening game of the National League season. Picture by FRANK REID
Hartlepool United travel to Barnet for the opening game of the National League season. Picture by FRANK REID

Hartlepool United predicted XI photo gallery: John Askey's selection dilemma for opening day trip to Barnet

Hartlepool United head to Barnet to begin the new National League campaign.
By Joe Ramage
Published 4th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

John Askey’s side have enjoyed a solid pre-season with as many as nine new arrivals at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Pools face a Barnet side who claimed a play-off spot last year which means it’s likely to be a tough test at the Hive.

Askey will have a number of selection dilemmas on his hands including who to start in goal.

And here, at The Mail, we predict Hartlepool’s opening day starting XI:

Dixon could get the nod over Pete Jameson in goal for Pools. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Joel Dixon

Dixon could get the nod over Pete Jameson in goal for Pools. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

The Doncaster Rovers loanee is set to start at right wing-back for John Askey's side. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

2. Charlie Seaman

The Doncaster Rovers loanee is set to start at right wing-back for John Askey's side. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton

If Seaman starts at wing-back that would allow Dodds to start on the right of three central defenders. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Dan Dodds

If Seaman starts at wing-back that would allow Dodds to start on the right of three central defenders. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Onariase is likely to make his Hartlepool debut against Barnet. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Emmanuel Onariase

Onariase is likely to make his Hartlepool debut against Barnet. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

