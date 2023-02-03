News you can trust since 1877
Peter Hartley was forced off injured in Hartlepool United's defeat to Colchester United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United predicted XI photo gallery: Keith Curle to hand out three debuts for Doncaster Rovers clash

Hartlepool United could have something of a new look about them at Doncaster Rovers.

By Joe Ramage
46 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 3:08pm

Keith Curle was able to bring in five new signings on transfer deadline day with all in contention to make their debut at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Curle, and his 11 new January recruits, have 18 games to ensure Hartlepool's League Two status.

Pools earned their first league win of the season in the reverse fixture back in October and here is how we predict they will line-up:

1. Ben Killip

Keith Curle will have a decision to make over his preferred choice in goal between Killip and Jakub Stolarczyk. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Photo: Michael Driver

2. Dan Dodds

Dodds could start as a right-sided centre-back against Doncaster. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

3. Matt Dolan

Dolan could replace Peter Hartley at centre-back should Keith Curle decide to allow Hartley further time to recover from his injury. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

4. Edon Pruti

Pruti would complete three centre-backs for Pools at Doncaster. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

