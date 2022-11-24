Hartlepool United welcome Harrogate Town to the Suit Direct Stadium for a place in the third round of the FA Cup.

Keith Curle’s side needed a replay to see off National League outfit Solihull Moors in the first round of the competition after the two teams drew 2-2 at the Armco Arena earlier this month.

Pools were within minutes of exiting the competition when falling behind in the replay at the Suit Direct Stadium before Reghan Tumilty scored his first goal for the club to force extra-time.

Curle’s side would go on to win the tie on penalties with Joe Grey scoring the decisive spot kick. But will the youngster start in the second round against Harrogate?

Here, at The Mail, we predict the Hartlepool starting XI to face Harrogate with Curle tipped to make four changes to the side who suffered defeat at Barrow in the league last time out.

1. Ben Killip Killip's heroics helped Hartlepool into the second round of the FA Cup and he will be looking for another reaction following his mistake at Barrow. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2. Reghan Tumilty Tumilty scored his first Hartlepool goal in the FA Cup first round replay with Solihull Moors. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News) Photo: John Cripps Photo Sales

3. Euan Murray Murray remains the only fit and available recognised centre-back for Hartlepool following the defeat at Barrow. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News) Photo: John Cripps Photo Sales

4. Mohamad Sylla Sylla could be used as an option at centre-back after stand-in David Ferguson went off injured at Barrow. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales