Hartlepool United welcome Solihull Moors for their FA Cup first round replay at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Keith Curle’s side return to home soil as they look to progress into the second round of the competition where League Two rivals Harrogate Town await.

Pools and Solihull contested an entertaining 2-2 draw in the initial tie at the Armco Arena 10 days ago.

Josh Umerah scored his eighth goal of the season as Jack Hamilton registered his first goal for the club with Pools twice taking the lead. But on each occasion the National League side fought back, first through Andrew Dallas before Joe Sbarra’s late strike earned them a replay.

Pools suffered another injury blow in the initial tie as Alex Lacey went off with a dislocated shoulder as Curle continues to deal with several injury problems.

And here, at The Mail, we predict how Hartlepool might line-up to face Solihull Moors in the FA Cup.

1. Ben Killip Killip will be keen to make amends following his error at Stevenage when Pools host Solihull Moors. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News) Photo: Michael Driver Photo Sales

2. Reghan Tumilty Tumilty enjoyed one of his best performances of the season at Stevenage and is expected to continue at full-back. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News) Photo: John Cripps Photo Sales

3. Euan Murray Murray has been the only available centre-back since the injury to Alex Lacey. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News) Photo: Michael Driver Photo Sales

4. David Ferguson Ferguson was deployed as a second centre-back against Stevenage and could continue there in the FA Cup. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News) Photo: Michael Driver Photo Sales