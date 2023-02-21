Hartlepool United return to the Suit Direct Stadium for a crucial fixture with Newport County.

The two sides were set to meet in December before the game was postponed due to a frozen pitch but Keith Curle’s side have been unable to pull away from relegation trouble since.

Pools fought from 2-0 down for the second time in three games against AFC Wimbledon at the weekend but manager Curle knows his side need to start converting three points if they are to survive the drop this season.

But they face a tricky fixture against a Newport side who are unbeaten in their last four League Two games, winning two of those including one against promotion chasing Stevenage.

Pools could welcome a familiar face back to the Suit Direct Stadium with Omar Bogle set to return. The striker spent six months with the club last season before joining the Exiles in the summer.

And here is how we predict Hartlepool to line-up:

1 . Jakub Stolarczyk Stolarczyk could make his second appearance at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News ) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2 . Dan Dodds Dodds is expected to continue on the right of Hartlepool's defence against Newport. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

3 . Taylor Foran Foran could be in line for a first start at the Suit Direct Stadium after back-to-back starting spots away from home. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News) Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi Photo Sales

4 . Peter Hartley Hartley returned to the Hartlepool side against AFC Wimbledon. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News) Photo: Michael Driver Photo Sales