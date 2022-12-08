Hartlepool United make the long journey south to take on Crawley Town on Friday.

Keith Curle’s side travel to the Broadfield Stadium looking for a reaction from their humiliating 5-0 defeat at the hands of Stockport County last time out.

Curle deemed Hartlepool’s performance against Stockport as ‘unacceptable’ and insisted changes were needed at the Suit Direct Stadium as we move towards the January transfer window.

But Pools have four fixtures before then, starting with recently appointed Matthew Etherington and his Crawley side. Etherington got off to the perfect start with a win over Swindon Town last week.

Curle is unlikely to have midfielder Mouhamed Niang available after he revealed the 23-year-old is not quite ‘game ready’ but the Pools boss has hinted there could be changes to the side who suffered such a resounding defeat against Stockport.

And, here at The Mail, we predict Hartlepool’s starting line-up to face Crawley with two changes:

1. Ben Killip Killip made his return to action in the 5-0 defeat against Stockport County.

2. Reghan Tumilty Tumilty could continue at full-back whilst Jamie Sterry looks to complete his return to the first team squad. Tumilty will be hoping to make amends from a mistake against Stockport County which opened the scoring.

3. Rollin Menayese Menayese is not long back from an ankle injury and should continue in the centre of defence against Crawley.

4. Euan Murray Murray returned from a back injury for the defeat against Stockport and is expected to continue with Alex Lacey still a doubt.