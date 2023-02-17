Hartlepool United predicted XI photo gallery: Keith Curle to make two changes for AFC Wimbledon trip with ex-Newcastle United man suspended
Hartlepool United face their second away fixture of the week as they travel to AFC Wimbledon.
By Joe Ramage
1 hour ago
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 10:19am
Keith Curle’s side fell back into the bottom two in League Two after they were beaten 2-0 at Crewe Alexandra.
Pools were forced to play the majority of the game with 10-men after Jamie Sterry was shown a straight red card in the 13th minute.
Sterry will now miss the trip to the Cherry Red Records Stadium through suspension as Pools look to bounce back.
And here is our predicted line-up:
Page 1 of 3