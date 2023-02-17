News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United take on AFC Wimbledon at the Cherry Red Records Stadium. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

Hartlepool United predicted XI photo gallery: Keith Curle to make two changes for AFC Wimbledon trip with ex-Newcastle United man suspended

Hartlepool United face their second away fixture of the week as they travel to AFC Wimbledon.

By Joe Ramage
1 hour ago
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 10:19am

Keith Curle’s side fell back into the bottom two in League Two after they were beaten 2-0 at Crewe Alexandra.

Pools were forced to play the majority of the game with 10-men after Jamie Sterry was shown a straight red card in the 13th minute.

Sterry will now miss the trip to the Cherry Red Records Stadium through suspension as Pools look to bounce back.

And here is our predicted line-up:

1. Jakub Stolarczyk

Stolarczyk tasted defeat for the first time against Crewe Alexandra but is expected to continue in goal against AFC Wimbledon.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales

2. Dan Dodds

Dodds is likely to replace the suspended Jamie Sterry on the right of Hartlepool's defence.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales

3. Taylor Foran

Foran made his first start for Hartlepool against Crewe.

Photo: Chris Donnelly

Photo Sales

4. Peter Hartley

Hartley could make his return to the Hartlepool defence from a foot injury.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
