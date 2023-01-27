Hartlepool United return to the Suit Direct Stadium to face Colchester United looking to bounce back from their midweek defeat at Brunton Park.

Keith Curle’s side were beaten 3-1 by Carlisle United as their struggles in League Two continue ahead of another huge fixture on home soil.

Hartlepool earned a significant three points against relegation rivals Rochdale last week and will be hoping for similar when they welcome a U’s side who have won four of their last seven league games – a run which has seen them move up to 18th in the league table, seven points above the drop zone.

Pools, meanwhile, are just two points above the relegation zone, with Gillingham holding two games in hand, meaning there is yet more pressure on Saturday’s fixture.

Curle had the fixture with Colchester in mind when picking his starting XI at Carlisle in midweek but how will Pools line-up against Colchester?

Here, we predict our starting XI to face Colchester:

1 . Ben Killip Killip will be looking for back-to-back clean sheets on home soil. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2 . Dan Dodds Dodds could return to the right of three centre-backs to face Colchester. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

3 . Peter Hartley Keith Curle had no concerns over Hartley's fitness over a three-game week for Pools. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

4 . Edon Pruti Pruti has started consecutive games for Hartlepool this week. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales