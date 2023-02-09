News you can trust since 1877
Josh Umerah was on the bench for Hartlepool United against Doncaster Rovers after dealing with illness. (Credit: Mike Morese | MI News)

Hartlepool United predicted XI photo gallery: Leicester City loanee to continue in goal as Keith Curle makes one change for Sutton United

Hartlepool United are looking to build on their late win over Doncaster Rovers.

By Joe Ramage
2 minutes ago

Keith Curle’s side return to the Suit Direct Stadium looking for back-to-back victories after Dan Dodds struck a late winner at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Pools welcome a Sutton United side harbouring play-off aspirations having held promotion chasing Stevenage last time out.

Curle will be looking to hand home debuts to several of his January recruits who impressed in the win over Doncaster.

And here is how we predict Pools will line-up against the U’s.

1. Jakub Stolarczyk

Stolarczyk kept a clean sheet on his Pools debut at Doncaster. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News )

Photo: Mark Fletcher

2. Jamie Sterry

Sterry scored for Pools last time out at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Photo: Michael Driver

3. Dan Dodds

Dodds was the match-winner against Doncaster Rovers. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Photo: Michael Driver

4. Peter Hartley

Hartley has helped Hartlepool to two clean sheets since his arrival. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Photo: Michael Driver

