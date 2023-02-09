Hartlepool United predicted XI photo gallery: Leicester City loanee to continue in goal as Keith Curle makes one change for Sutton United
Hartlepool United are looking to build on their late win over Doncaster Rovers.
Keith Curle’s side return to the Suit Direct Stadium looking for back-to-back victories after Dan Dodds struck a late winner at the Eco-Power Stadium.
Pools welcome a Sutton United side harbouring play-off aspirations having held promotion chasing Stevenage last time out.
Curle will be looking to hand home debuts to several of his January recruits who impressed in the win over Doncaster.
And here is how we predict Pools will line-up against the U’s.