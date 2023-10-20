News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United return to National League duty against Aldershot Town.
Hartlepool United predicted XI photo gallery: Middlesbrough loanee to make first start for Pools against Aldershot Town

Hartlepool United return to National League action against Aldershot Town.
By Joe Ramage
Published 20th Oct 2023, 10:52 BST

John Askey’s side make the long trip to the EBB Stadium looking to build on their most recent National League outing against Eastleigh – moving on from their disappointing FA Cup exit against Chester.

Pools went into the league break on the back of a 3-1 win and will be hoping to continue that kind of form against Aldershot to maintain their position in the play-off places.

And here’s our predicted XI for Hartlepool’s trip to Aldershot:

Jameson kept his place in the line-up for the FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie with Chester and seems unlikely to miss out at Aldershot.

1. Pete Jameson

Jameson kept his place in the line-up for the FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie with Chester and seems unlikely to miss out at Aldershot. Photo: FRANK REID 2022

Hendrie made two assists in his last league appearance during the win over Eastleigh.

2. Luke Hendrie

Hendrie made two assists in his last league appearance during the win over Eastleigh. Photo: FRANK REID 2022

Lacey's appearance in the FA Cup was a third consecutive start for the defender.

3. Alex Lacey

Lacey's appearance in the FA Cup was a third consecutive start for the defender. Photo: FRANK REID 2022

Onariase continued his 100 per cent starting record against Chester last weekend.

4. Emmanuel Onariase

Onariase continued his 100 per cent starting record against Chester last weekend. Photo: FRANK REID

