Hartlepool United predicted XI photo gallery: Newport County loanee and ex-Middlesbrough defender to make Pools debuts at Gillingham
Hartlepool United return to League Two action in what is a hugely significant fixture at the foot of the League Two table.
Keith Curle takes his side to bottom-of-the-table Gillingham as the league’s bottom two collide at the Priestfield Stadium.
Pools slipped back into the bottom two thanks to Rochdale’s surprise win at Bradford City in midweek as the pressure continues to mount heading into the second half of the season.
Pools have won each of their last two away games against relegation rivals in Crawley Town and Rochdale and head to a side who have won just twice in the league all season, scoring just seven goals.
But following their recent takeover, the Gills will be highlighting Hartlepool’s visit as an opportunity to kick-start their campaign.
Curle will be hoping for positive news on striker Josh Umerah after he was forced off in the FA Cup defeat to Stoke City as we predict our starting XI to face Gillingham: