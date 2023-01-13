Hartlepool United return to League Two action in what is a hugely significant fixture at the foot of the League Two table.

Keith Curle takes his side to bottom-of-the-table Gillingham as the league’s bottom two collide at the Priestfield Stadium.

Pools slipped back into the bottom two thanks to Rochdale’s surprise win at Bradford City in midweek as the pressure continues to mount heading into the second half of the season.

Pools have won each of their last two away games against relegation rivals in Crawley Town and Rochdale and head to a side who have won just twice in the league all season, scoring just seven goals.

But following their recent takeover, the Gills will be highlighting Hartlepool’s visit as an opportunity to kick-start their campaign.

Curle will be hoping for positive news on striker Josh Umerah after he was forced off in the FA Cup defeat to Stoke City as we predict our starting XI to face Gillingham:

1. Ben Killip - Killip kept a clean sheet in the reverse fixture against Gillingham.

2. Daniel Dodds - Dodds could be in line to make his Hartlepool debut after completing a permanent move to the Suit Direct Stadium from Middlesbrough.

3. Rollin Menayese - Menayese will be looking to put the own goal scored against Stoke City behind him against Gillingham.

4. Matt Dolan - Dolan is in line to make his third debut for Pools and could form part of three central defenders.