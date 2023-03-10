News you can trust since 1877
Josh Umerah has missed both of John Askey's games in charge so far at Hartlepool United. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News)
Hartlepool United predicted XI photo gallery: Pools striker in contention for return against Northampton Town

Hartlepool United’s latest challenge in their battle for League Two survival sees them come up against Northampton Town.

By Joe Ramage
1 hour ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 12:42pm

John Askey is still searching for his first win in charge having earned two draws in his first two games as manager.

Askey’s side fought from 3-1 down against Walsall before seeing a one goal lead slip against Tranmere Rovers.

Now Hartlepool welcome promotion chasing Northampton to the Suit Direct Stadium.

And here is how we predict Pools to line-up against the Cobblers including whether Josh Umerah will return.

Stolarczyk has established himself as John Askey's No.1 goalkeeper since his arrival. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

1. Jakub Stolarczyk

Sterry made his return from suspension against Tranmere Rovers. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

2. Jamie Sterry

The Arsenal loanee has started five successive games for Pools. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

3. Taylor Foran

Murray returned to the starting line-up for the first time since January against Tranmere Rovers. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

4. Euan Murray

