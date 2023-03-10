Hartlepool United predicted XI photo gallery: Pools striker in contention for return against Northampton Town
Hartlepool United’s latest challenge in their battle for League Two survival sees them come up against Northampton Town.
John Askey is still searching for his first win in charge having earned two draws in his first two games as manager.
Askey’s side fought from 3-1 down against Walsall before seeing a one goal lead slip against Tranmere Rovers.
Now Hartlepool welcome promotion chasing Northampton to the Suit Direct Stadium.
And here is how we predict Pools to line-up against the Cobblers including whether Josh Umerah will return.