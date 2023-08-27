Hartlepool United predicted XI photo gallery: Selection dilemmas with striker return and injury concerns ahead of Chesterfield clash
Hartlepool became the early front runners in the National League after their 3-1 success over AFC Fylde on Saturday tea-time thanks to goals from Emmanuel Dieseruvwe and Callum Cooke.
And Pools will now head to the home of the pre-season favourites, Chesterfield, looking for a fifth straight win in the league.
John Askey will face some selection dilemmas, however, with less than 48-hours since that win over Fylde at the Suit Direct Stadium.
Chris Wreh went off with a tight hamstring while both Charlie Seaman and Dan Dodds picked up knocks in Saturday’s win – Askey suggesting Dodds might struggle to make Monday’s clash as a result.
Pools will, however, have striker Josh Umerah available after serving his three-match ban.
And here we predict our starting XI to face Chesterfield.