Hartlepool United head to Chesterfield on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture by FRANK REIDHartlepool United head to Chesterfield on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture by FRANK REID
Hartlepool United predicted XI photo gallery: Selection dilemmas with striker return and injury concerns ahead of Chesterfield clash

It’s a quick turnaround for Hartlepool United as they head to Chesterfield on Bank Holiday Monday looking to retain top spot in the National League.
By Joe Ramage
Published 27th Aug 2023, 17:42 BST

Hartlepool became the early front runners in the National League after their 3-1 success over AFC Fylde on Saturday tea-time thanks to goals from Emmanuel Dieseruvwe and Callum Cooke.

And Pools will now head to the home of the pre-season favourites, Chesterfield, looking for a fifth straight win in the league.

John Askey will face some selection dilemmas, however, with less than 48-hours since that win over Fylde at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Chris Wreh went off with a tight hamstring while both Charlie Seaman and Dan Dodds picked up knocks in Saturday’s win – Askey suggesting Dodds might struggle to make Monday’s clash as a result.

Pools will, however, have striker Josh Umerah available after serving his three-match ban.

And here we predict our starting XI to face Chesterfield.

Dixon is set to continue as Hartlepool's No.1 for the trip to Chesterfield. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Joel Dixon

Seaman went off with a slight knock late in the win over AFC Fylde but is likely to feature against Chesterfield. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Charlie Seaman

John Askey may consider shuffling Lacey over in his defence if Dan Dodds is unavailable. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Alex Lacey

Onariase has already established himself as a key figure in Hartlepool's defence. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Emmanuel Onariase

