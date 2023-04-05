News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK
34 minutes ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
3 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
5 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
5 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
5 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’

Hartlepool United predicted XI photo gallery: Training absence of ex-Charlton Athletic striker leads to change from John Askey to face Grimsby Town

Hartlepool United go in search of back-to-back victories when they travel to face Grimsby Town.

By Joe Ramage
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:47 BST- 1 min read
Josh Umerah missed Hartlepool United's open training session at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)Josh Umerah missed Hartlepool United's open training session at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Josh Umerah missed Hartlepool United's open training session at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Pools boosted their survival hopes with a dramatic win over Swindon Town and head into the Easter programme just two points from safety.

John Askey’s side could claim back-to-back wins in the league for only the second time this season were they to achieve three points at Blundell Park – something which would also see them claim a double over the Mariners this season having won the reverse fixture 2-1 at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Mariners have enjoyed a positive return to the Football League, including a memorable FA Cup run, and will pose another challenge for Askey and his players.

Stolarczyk made a big save to help Hartlepool United to victory over Swindon Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)Stolarczyk made a big save to help Hartlepool United to victory over Swindon Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Stolarczyk made a big save to help Hartlepool United to victory over Swindon Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Most Popular

Askey may have a decision to make in attack after leading goal scorer Josh Umerah missed the club’s open training session in midweek.

The striker has scored just one in his last 10 appearances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And here is how we predict Pools will line-up against Grimsby:

Sterry has completed five consecutive full games since his return from suspension - equalling his longest tally this season. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)Sterry has completed five consecutive full games since his return from suspension - equalling his longest tally this season. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Sterry has completed five consecutive full games since his return from suspension - equalling his longest tally this season. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Dodds has established himself as a key player for John Askey. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)Dodds has established himself as a key player for John Askey. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Dodds has established himself as a key player for John Askey. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Murray completed just over an hour against Swindon having struggled with a dead leg but is likely to continue in the heart of defence after a full week's training. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)Murray completed just over an hour against Swindon having struggled with a dead leg but is likely to continue in the heart of defence after a full week's training. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)
Murray completed just over an hour against Swindon having struggled with a dead leg but is likely to continue in the heart of defence after a full week's training. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Pruti continues to be a regular as part of a back three for Pools. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)Pruti continues to be a regular as part of a back three for Pools. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Pruti continues to be a regular as part of a back three for Pools. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Ferguson could come up against some of his former team-mates against Grimsby. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)Ferguson could come up against some of his former team-mates against Grimsby. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Ferguson could come up against some of his former team-mates against Grimsby. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Sylla continues to impress in midfield for manager John Askey. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)Sylla continues to impress in midfield for manager John Askey. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Sylla continues to impress in midfield for manager John Askey. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Askey is likely to stick with the midfield trio which has seen an improvement in performances which includes Cooke. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)Askey is likely to stick with the midfield trio which has seen an improvement in performances which includes Cooke. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Askey is likely to stick with the midfield trio which has seen an improvement in performances which includes Cooke. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Kemp has not gone more than two games without a goal since joining Hartlepool on loan in January. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)Kemp has not gone more than two games without a goal since joining Hartlepool on loan in January. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Kemp has not gone more than two games without a goal since joining Hartlepool on loan in January. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Jennings has scored in three of his last four home appearances and will be keen to get off the mark away from the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)Jennings has scored in three of his last four home appearances and will be keen to get off the mark away from the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Jennings has scored in three of his last four home appearances and will be keen to get off the mark away from the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
With Josh Umerah struggling a little for fitness and form, Hamilton could start in attack at Blundell Park. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)With Josh Umerah struggling a little for fitness and form, Hamilton could start in attack at Blundell Park. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)
With Josh Umerah struggling a little for fitness and form, Hamilton could start in attack at Blundell Park. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)