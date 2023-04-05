Hartlepool United predicted XI photo gallery: Training absence of ex-Charlton Athletic striker leads to change from John Askey to face Grimsby Town
Hartlepool United go in search of back-to-back victories when they travel to face Grimsby Town.
By Joe Ramage
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:47 BST- 1 min read
Pools boosted their survival hopes with a dramatic win over Swindon Town and head into the Easter programme just two points from safety.
John Askey’s side could claim back-to-back wins in the league for only the second time this season were they to achieve three points at Blundell Park – something which would also see them claim a double over the Mariners this season having won the reverse fixture 2-1 at the Suit Direct Stadium.