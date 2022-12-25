News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United head to the Crown Oil Arena to face Rochdale on Boxing Day. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Hartlepool United predicted XI photo gallery: Walsall loanee to continue in defence against Rochdale following first goal for Pools

Hartlepool United return to League Two action on Boxing Day when they take on Rochdale.

By Joe Ramage
5 minutes ago

Keith Curle’s side have not played since claiming their first away win of the season back on December 9 against Crawley Town.

Rollin Menayese scored his first goal for the club as Pools eased to a 2-0 success at the Broadfield Stadium to move out of the bottom two.

And Hartlepool face another significant fixture against relegation rivals Rochdale at the Crown Oil Arena.

Here, at The Mail, we predict Pools’ starting line-up:

1. Ben Killip

Killip kept just his fourth clean sheet in the league last time out against Crawley Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

2. Jamie Sterry

Sterry made an impressive return to the starting line-up against Crawley and will be looking for back-to-back starts at Rochdale. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Photo: Tom West

3. Rollin Menayese

Menayese scored his first goal for Hartlepool United against Crawley. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Photo: Tom West

4. Euan Murray

Murray formed part of a back five who kept an important clean sheet at Crawley. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

