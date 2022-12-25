Hartlepool United predicted XI photo gallery: Walsall loanee to continue in defence against Rochdale following first goal for Pools
Hartlepool United return to League Two action on Boxing Day when they take on Rochdale.
By Joe Ramage
5 minutes ago
Keith Curle’s side have not played since claiming their first away win of the season back on December 9 against Crawley Town.
Rollin Menayese scored his first goal for the club as Pools eased to a 2-0 success at the Broadfield Stadium to move out of the bottom two.
And Hartlepool face another significant fixture against relegation rivals Rochdale at the Crown Oil Arena.
Here, at The Mail, we predict Pools’ starting line-up:
