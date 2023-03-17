Hartlepool United travel to Bradford City on Saturday lunchtime.

John Askey continues the search for his first win in charge of Pools having drawn all three of his games since being appointed at the Suit Direct Stadium last month.

Askey has seen an improvement in performance from his side before seeing a lead slip twice in recent weeks.

Pools now face a challenging trip to Valley Parade to take on promotion-chasing Bradford.

And here we predict how will Askey will line his side up to face the Bantams:

Jakub Stolarczyk Stolarczyk has justified the faith shown in him by new manager John Askey. He is expected to continue in goal after a strong display against Northampton Town.

Jamie Sterry Sterry has been a regular since his return from suspension and should continue at Bradford.

Taylor Foran Foran could face competition for his place from Dan Dodds who returned last week but the youngster may keep his spot at Bradford.

Euan Murray Murray has made a solid return to the Hartlepool line-up under new manager John Askey.