Peter Hartley has trained ahead of Hartlepool United's trip to Bradford City. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News)
Hartlepool United predicted XI photo gallery: Will ex-Sunderland defender return for Pools against Bradford City?

Hartlepool United travel to Bradford City on Saturday lunchtime.

By Joe Ramage
Published 17th Mar 2023, 14:18 GMT

John Askey continues the search for his first win in charge of Pools having drawn all three of his games since being appointed at the Suit Direct Stadium last month.

Askey has seen an improvement in performance from his side before seeing a lead slip twice in recent weeks.

Pools now face a challenging trip to Valley Parade to take on promotion-chasing Bradford.

And here we predict how will Askey will line his side up to face the Bantams:

Stolarczyk has justified the faith shown in him by new manager John Askey. He is expected to continue in goal after a strong display against Northampton Town. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

1. Jakub Stolarczyk

Stolarczyk has justified the faith shown in him by new manager John Askey. He is expected to continue in goal after a strong display against Northampton Town. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News) Photo: Michael Driver

Sterry has been a regular since his return from suspension and should continue at Bradford. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

2. Jamie Sterry

Sterry has been a regular since his return from suspension and should continue at Bradford. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News) Photo: Michael Driver

Foran could face competition for his place from Dan Dodds who returned last week but the youngster may keep his spot at Bradford. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News)

3. Taylor Foran

Foran could face competition for his place from Dan Dodds who returned last week but the youngster may keep his spot at Bradford. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News) Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi

Murray has made a solid return to the Hartlepool line-up under new manager John Askey. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

4. Euan Murray

Murray has made a solid return to the Hartlepool line-up under new manager John Askey. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News) Photo: Michael Driver

