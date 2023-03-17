Hartlepool United predicted XI photo gallery: Will ex-Sunderland defender return for Pools against Bradford City?
Hartlepool United travel to Bradford City on Saturday lunchtime.
By Joe Ramage
Published 17th Mar 2023, 14:18 GMT
John Askey continues the search for his first win in charge of Pools having drawn all three of his games since being appointed at the Suit Direct Stadium last month.
Askey has seen an improvement in performance from his side before seeing a lead slip twice in recent weeks.
Pools now face a challenging trip to Valley Parade to take on promotion-chasing Bradford.
And here we predict how will Askey will line his side up to face the Bantams:
