Hartlepool United face another difficult fixture in their battle for survival as they welcome League Two leaders Leyton Orient to the Suit Direct Stadium.

John Askey continues to search for that elusive first win in charge having been appointed as manager a month ago – with four draws from his first four games at the helm.

Although those draws can be seen as dropped points from Hartlepool, Askey continues to be encouraged by the performance of his side as each week goes by.

Pools arrive on the back of a spirited display at Bradford City where they twice took the lead only to be pegged back on each occasion.

It was the third game in a row Askey’s side have let a lead slip as they now find themselves back in the bottom two.

But Askey may be tempted to stick with the same team as at Valley Parade as we predict our starting XI to face Leyton Orient.

1 . Jakub Stolarczyk Stolarczyk has made a number of key saves for Hartlepool in recent weeks. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News) Photo: Mike Morese Photo Sales

2 . Jamie Sterry Sterry had a hand in both goals for Hartlepool at Bradford as he continues his strong form since returning from suspension. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

3 . Dan Dodds Dodds returned to the starting XI against Bradford City and is expected to keep his spot to face Leyton Orient. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

4 . Euan Murray Murray has done well since being reintroduced to the starting line-up and is likely to continue in the heart of defence against the O's. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News) Photo: Michael Driver Photo Sales