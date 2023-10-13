Hartlepool United predicted XI photo gallery: Will John Askey rotate his squad for FA Cup tie with ex-Sunderland goalkeeper to return
Hartlepool returned to winning ways in the National League last week against Eastleigh but now take a break from league action as attentions turn to the FA Cup.
Pools host Chester in the fourth qualifying round with a place in the first round up for grabs.
The National League North side beat Nantwich Town to set up the tie.
Hartlepool boss John Askey insisted his side will not be taking Chester lightly having highlighted the financial benefits of a decent cup run – Pools having made it to the third and fourth rounds over the last two seasons.
But the Hartlepool boss may still be tempted to rotate his side from the one who enjoyed a 3-1 win over Eastleigh given the injury problems Pools have had to deal with this season.
And here we predict our starting XI to face Chester: