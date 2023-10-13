News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United are in FA Cup action against Chester.

Hartlepool United take a break from National League duty as they host Chester in the FA Cup.
By Joe Ramage
Published 13th Oct 2023, 13:27 BST

Hartlepool returned to winning ways in the National League last week against Eastleigh but now take a break from league action as attentions turn to the FA Cup.

Pools host Chester in the fourth qualifying round with a place in the first round up for grabs.

The National League North side beat Nantwich Town to set up the tie.

Hartlepool boss John Askey insisted his side will not be taking Chester lightly having highlighted the financial benefits of a decent cup run – Pools having made it to the third and fourth rounds over the last two seasons.

But the Hartlepool boss may still be tempted to rotate his side from the one who enjoyed a 3-1 win over Eastleigh given the injury problems Pools have had to deal with this season.

And here we predict our starting XI to face Chester:

The FA Cup provides an opportunity for Askey to rotate his squad which may include in goal with Dixon handed another chance.

1. Joel Dixon

The FA Cup provides an opportunity for Askey to rotate his squad which may include in goal with Dixon handed another chance.

The Doncaster Rovers loanee has been on the bench for Hartlepool's previous two league fixtures but could return against Chester.

2. Charlie Seaman

The Doncaster Rovers loanee has been on the bench for Hartlepool's previous two league fixtures but could return against Chester.

Johnson could continue in Hartlepool's defence as the club continue to weigh up their decision to extend his loan deal from Sunderland or not.

3. Zak Johnson

Johnson could continue in Hartlepool's defence as the club continue to weigh up their decision to extend his loan deal from Sunderland or not.

Dolan has yet to start this season but the FA Cup could provide the perfect opportunity.

4. Matt Dolan

Dolan has yet to start this season but the FA Cup could provide the perfect opportunity.

