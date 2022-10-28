Hartlepool United predicted XI photo gallery: Will Keith Curle mix things up for Grimsby Town visit
Hartlepool United make a quick return to the Suit Direct Stadium following Tuesday’s defeat to Salford City as they host Grimsby Town.
Keith Curle admitted there were some positives to take away from their defeat to Salford in midweek, with Pools dominating possession and coming close when Mohamad Sylla struck a post. But with the result slipping by them, Pools must now look to regroup ahead of the visit of the Mariners as they remain at the bottom of the League Two table.
Curle is dealing with several injuries in his squad with the likes of Jamie Sterry, Rollin Menayese and Mouhamed Niang all doubtful, having missed the defeat against Salford. Curle turned to the club’s academy in midweek with 17-year-old defender Louis Stephenson included on the bench.
But will Stephenson be involved again at the Suit Direct Stadium? Here, at The Mail, we predict our starting XI for Pools as they face Grimsby.