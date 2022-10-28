News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United still have a number of injury concerns ahead of the meeting with Grimsby Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United predicted XI photo gallery: Will Keith Curle mix things up for Grimsby Town visit

Hartlepool United make a quick return to the Suit Direct Stadium following Tuesday’s defeat to Salford City as they host Grimsby Town.

By Joe Ramage
4 minutes ago

Keith Curle admitted there were some positives to take away from their defeat to Salford in midweek, with Pools dominating possession and coming close when Mohamad Sylla struck a post. But with the result slipping by them, Pools must now look to regroup ahead of the visit of the Mariners as they remain at the bottom of the League Two table.

Curle is dealing with several injuries in his squad with the likes of Jamie Sterry, Rollin Menayese and Mouhamed Niang all doubtful, having missed the defeat against Salford. Curle turned to the club’s academy in midweek with 17-year-old defender Louis Stephenson included on the bench.

But will Stephenson be involved again at the Suit Direct Stadium? Here, at The Mail, we predict our starting XI for Pools as they face Grimsby.

1. Ben Killip

Killip has featured in every minute of league action for Pools this season. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

2. Reghan Tumilty

Tumilty featured in the right wing-back role against Salford City. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

3. Euan Murray

Murray is expected to continue in defence for Pools. (Credit: Dave Peters | Prime Media | MI News)

Photo: Prime Media

4. Alex Lacey

Lacey has been a regular for Hartlepool this season. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Keith Curle
