After celebrating a huge win over Rochdale on Boxing Day, Hartlepool United will be looking to make it three straight wins when they return to the Suit Direct Stadium.

Keith Curle’s side have not played on home soil since the 5-0 hammering by Stockport County at the beginning of December but will be buoyed upon their return to the Suit Direct Stadium having picked up back-to-back wins away from home.

Pools backed up their win over Crawley Town with another significant result against a relegation rival in Rochdale at the Crown Oil Arena thanks to goals from Rollin Menayese and Callum Cooke.

But with another two games in quick succession, with New Year's Day's fixture with Harrogate Town following this one against the Stags, will Curle look to mix things up with his starting XI or will he keep the faith in the same XI for a third straight fixture?

1. Ben Killip Killip produced a number of fine saves in the reverse fixture at Mansfield and will be looking to see 2022 out on a high. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2. Jamie Sterry Sterry may be one player Keith Curle has a decision to make on given his recent return from injury. (Credit: Mike Morese | MI News) Photo: Mike Morese Photo Sales

3. Rollin Menayese Menayese has scored in each of his last two appearances for Pools. (Credit: Mike Morese | MI News) Photo: Mike Morese Photo Sales

4. Euan Murray Murray battled through illness to help Pools earn all three points at Rochdale. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales