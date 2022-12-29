Hartlepool United predicted XI photo gallery: Will Keith Curle name an unchanged team for the third time to face Mansfield Town
After celebrating a huge win over Rochdale on Boxing Day, Hartlepool United will be looking to make it three straight wins when they return to the Suit Direct Stadium.
Keith Curle’s side have not played on home soil since the 5-0 hammering by Stockport County at the beginning of December but will be buoyed upon their return to the Suit Direct Stadium having picked up back-to-back wins away from home.
Pools backed up their win over Crawley Town with another significant result against a relegation rival in Rochdale at the Crown Oil Arena thanks to goals from Rollin Menayese and Callum Cooke.
But with another two games in quick succession, with New Year's Day's fixture with Harrogate Town following this one against the Stags, will Curle look to mix things up with his starting XI or will he keep the faith in the same XI for a third straight fixture?