Anthony Limbrick's side are set to play the second of three home games in the space of seven days this weekend, having drawn 2-2 with Tamworth on Tuesday evening. While Pools have taken a creditable four points from Limbrick's first two games in charge, the result in midweek was a little underwhelming despite a generally positive performance. If Pools are serious promotion contenders, then Saturday's game feels like one they need to win. Maidenhead, who are just a point above the bottom four, have lost their last six on the road but are scrapping for their lives in a desperate bid to avoid relegation. Limbrick, who was just 13 years old when veteran boss Alan Devonshire first took charge of Maidenhead, has made a number of bold selection calls since replacing Lennie Lawrence in the hotseat. So, here's a look at how Pools could line up. Our Hartlepool United writer is tipping Anthony Limbrick to make three changes to his side ahead of Saturday's visit of relegation-threatened Maidenhead. Would this team be good enough to get past the Magpies?
1. Goalkeeper: Adam Smith
Faces competition from new loan signing Owen Foster but can be very confident of keeping his place having been pretty much faultless since he was restored to the side in December. Made a couple of good saves to deny Tamworth's Jordan Ponticelli in midweek and continues to command his area well. Has not kept a clean sheet in his last nine appearances, although he could hardly have done more and has produced a string of impressive saves. Maidenhead's 36 goals this term makes them among the lowest scorers in the league, although Pools head coach Anthony Limbrick is an admirer of Magpies frontmen Shawn McCoulsky, who has five goals in his last nine games, and Tristan Abrahams, who has three in his last five. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Right-wing-back: Luke Charman
Was excellent in an unfamiliar wing-back role on Tuesday night despite having struggled there in the past. Was a persistent menace from the flank even though he was ostensibly starting from a deeper position. Has scored just once in his last 13 games and will be hoping to be given similar license to maraud forward as he looks to improve his output in the final third. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Centre-back: Jack Hunter
Was very unfortunate not to be in from the start in midweek but changed the game after his introduction. Might be a midfielder by trade, but looks very comfortable as part of a central-defensive triumvirate and played a similar role in the Gateshead side that won the National League North title in 2022. Is physically big enough to play the position and his ball-carrying ability helps Pools build from the back. Dan Dodds endured a nightmarish evening on Tuesday and Hunter, who looked calm and composed after replacing him, is set to take his place. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
Lined up on the left of the defensive three in midweek and didn't have one of his best games. However, has been by far his side's most reliable and consistent presence in the back line this season and has been involved in 29 of their 31 National League games. Skipper Luke Waterfall has started five of the past six games, including the last two, and might well be in line for a rest. If that's the case, then Parkes will likely deputise in the heart of the central-defensive trio and lead the side. Photo: Frank Reid
