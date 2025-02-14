Anthony Limbrick's side are set to play the second of three home games in the space of seven days this weekend, having drawn 2-2 with Tamworth on Tuesday evening. While Pools have taken a creditable four points from Limbrick's first two games in charge, the result in midweek was a little underwhelming despite a generally positive performance. If Pools are serious promotion contenders, then Saturday's game feels like one they need to win. Maidenhead, who are just a point above the bottom four, have lost their last six on the road but are scrapping for their lives in a desperate bid to avoid relegation. Limbrick, who was just 13 years old when veteran boss Alan Devonshire first took charge of Maidenhead, has made a number of bold selection calls since replacing Lennie Lawrence in the hotseat. So, here's a look at how Pools could line up. Our Hartlepool United writer is tipping Anthony Limbrick to make three changes to his side ahead of Saturday's visit of relegation-threatened Maidenhead. Would this team be good enough to get past the Magpies?