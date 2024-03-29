However Kevin Phillips and his side can’t afford to feel sorry for themselves; with just five points separating Pools and the National League relegation zone, another defeat could move them within touching distance of the drop.
So, here are five things Pools could do to help them bounce back.
1. Start well and get the crowd on side
It feels like there's a lot riding on the first 15 minutes of the Good Friday encounter. The more than 1,300 Poolies who travelled to Gateshead in midweek felt understandably let down and the supporters are unlikely to be inclined towards patience if Pools can't make a fast start against Halifax. If the home side can get on the front foot early on, then it will be an important step to getting the supporters back on side. A thunderous tackle or two probably wouldn't go amiss. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Make the most of Mani D
Pools' top goalscorer has been virtually anonymous in recent weeks. The 29-year-old, who has scored 19 National League goals this season, has been forced to feed off scraps and will be desperate to end a five game goalless run against his former side. Pools must provide the England C international with the service he thrives on while also getting bodies up around him to make the most of his flick-ons and ability to hold the ball up. Photo: Mark Fletcher
3. Start Stephenson
Although supporters are generally accepting of the fact that boss Kevin Phillips has fairly limited options available to him, there has been a general sense of frustration at the lack of faith shown in teenager Louis Stephenson. The 18-year-old's inclusion, whether at full-back or further forward, would go some way to getting the crowd on side while also providing Pools with some pace that Phillips has often said his side is lacking. Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Revert to a flat back four
The partnership between Tom Parkes and Luke Waterfall has been arguably Pools' biggest strength since the pair arrived within a few weeks of one another two months ago. Yet the normally reliable defenders looked all at sea after Phillips switched to a 3-5-2 in a vain attempt to match Gateshead in midweek. Pools must surely return to the tried and tested four that has served them so well since the new boss took charge. Photo: Frank Reid