1 . Start well and get the crowd on side

It feels like there's a lot riding on the first 15 minutes of the Good Friday encounter. The more than 1,300 Poolies who travelled to Gateshead in midweek felt understandably let down and the supporters are unlikely to be inclined towards patience if Pools can't make a fast start against Halifax. If the home side can get on the front foot early on, then it will be an important step to getting the supporters back on side. A thunderous tackle or two probably wouldn't go amiss. Photo: Frank Reid