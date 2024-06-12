Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United promotion-winner Ben Clark is confident new recruit Jack Hunter will be an excellent addition for Darren Sarll's side.

Clark, who coached Hunter at Gateshead, knows the midfielder well and is backing him to make an impact at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Pools endured a series of problems in midfield last term, one of which was the lack of an obvious holder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defensive-minded Kieran Wallace was signed last summer to protect the back four but struggled with a series of injuries, making just 21 appearances and failing to make much of an impression when he was fit.

Ben Clark, who coached Hunter at Gateshead, is backing the new recruit to be a success at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Such were the problems that veteran Nicky Featherstone, who was allowed to leave in July, was re-signed three months later to fill the gap at the base of midfield.

While the 35-year-old added his characteristic calmness and composure to the engine room, he is not necessarily a natural ball-winner and Pools still found themselves struggling to get a grip of games.

With Tom Crawford and Callum Cooke, who played 75 matches between them last season, both released in April and Featherstone signing a "transitional" player-coach deal, Pools found themselves in dire need of strengthening in midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old played 44 times in Chris Millington's successful Halifax side, who reached the National League play-offs, last season.

The Shaymen boasted one of the fifth tier's stingiest defences and Hunter's ability to protect the back four proved a valuable asset for the West Yorkshire outfit.

And Clark, who made more than 150 appearances for Pools, thinks Sarll has completed a shrewd bit of business in acquiring the midfielder.

"I think Pools have signed a top player," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I worked with him at Gateshead and he's a good lad, hard working and one of the best trainers.

"He's versatile, he can play in midfield or he can slot into defence. I think his best position is at the base of midfield, screening the back four.

"He loves a tackle and wins the ball a lot. He reads the game well and will get stuck in. I think defenders will love having him in front of them.

"He's good on the ball, he'll keep it simple and keep possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's a local lad too, and that's something Pools are targeting. I know what it can be like here - when things are good, it's one of the best places to play football but it can be difficult if it isn't going well. Having that connection will help, he knows what the expectations are.

"He played a lot of games last season and he's reliable, tenacious and determined.