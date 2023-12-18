League One side Carlisle United have announced they are to complete the signing of former Hartlepool United promotion winner Luke Armstrong when the January transfer window opens.

Armstrong will complete a permanent move to Brunton Park on January 1 when the transfer window officially opens after Carlisle confirmed they have reached an agreement with Harrogate Town for the striker. The 27-year-old former Middlesbrough man has already completed a medical ahead of a switch to Cumbria and will leave North Yorkshire with immediate effect.

Armstrong was the subject of a dramatic final few hours of the summer transfer window after agreeing a move to League Two newcomers Wrexham for a substantial transfer fee. The striker had been linked with a switch to MK Dons before the National League champions, led by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Robert McElhenney, agreed a fee with Harrogate believed to be in the region of £500,000.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools

The Welsh club teased the signing ahead of the 11pm transfer deadline on Friday, September 1 but confirmation did not arrive, with the EFL blocking the move due the required paperwork for the deal not being submitted in time.

Luke Armstrong has agreed a move to League One with Carlisle United. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

What has remained clear, however, is that Armstrong's time at Wetherby Road has long since been set to come to an end having made just 10 appearances since that deadline day collapse and just one goal to his name this season.

Armstrong will always be held in high regard by Hartlepool supporters for his exploits during the club's promotion winning campaign of 2020-21. After joining on loan from Salford City halfway through the campaign, Armstrong went on to score 15 times in 31 appearances and prove instrumental for Dave Challinor’s side in helping them back to the Football League.