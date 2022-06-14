With over six weeks remaining until the new League Two campaign kicks off, Pools have confirmed they have sold 2,300 season tickets to date.

Supporters have until Friday, July 1 to secure their seat from last season with the trajectory of sales expected to continue its growth following the appointment of new manager Paul Hartley.

Hartley was officially unveiled by the club at the Suit Direct Stadium this week and knows only too well of the backing he and his side can expect from the Pools faithful.

Hartlepool United have already sold well over 2,000 season tickets ahead of the new League Two campaign. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I know they’re a noisy bunch of fans. We want to make our home pitch a fortress next season and I think we’ll need the supporters for that,” said Hartley.

“We’ve got to give them a team on the pitch they can get right behind.”