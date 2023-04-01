Askey recorded his first win as Hartlepool boss at the sixth attempt, following five draws, and he did so in the most dramatic fashion.

Hartlepool trailed for much of the contest at the Suit Direct Stadium after Rushian Hepburn-Murphy’s excellent opener for the Robins inside five minutes appeared to knock Pools out of the stride they have shown under Askey since his appointment.

But, despite not being at their best, Pools staged yet another late comeback as they scored twice in the closing stages.

John Askey claimed his first win as Hartlepool United manager against Swindon Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Connor Jennings smartly converted Wes McDonald’s cross two minutes from time to rescue what seemed like yet another point for Askey before eight minutes of added time allowed Pools to push for a winner.

And four minutes into stoppage time, substitute Oliver Finney drove through the Swindon half before finding the bottom corner with a fine finish from the edge of the area to claim what could be a vital three points and a first win for Askey.

“We’ll know at the end of the season how big it is. What it does do is it puts pressure on the teams above us and that’s all we can do,” said Askey.

“Not so much for myself, but it’s probably a weight off the shoulders for the football club. But we’re still where we are. It will only be great if we stay up.”

Connor Jennings scored Hartlepool United's equalising goal against Swindon Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Askey stayed short of admitting this was a must win fixture for his side in the run-up to the game - albeit he acknowledged it’s importance.

But in the wake of victory at the Suit Direct Stadium the Pools boss conceded it did, in fact, feel like a must win for his side.

“It felt like we had to win today and the players have responded. It’s not easy to play when there’s so much on it,” he said.

“If we’d have drawn we’d have still been fighting. I think the important thing today was that we didn't lose but to come away with a win you can’t ask for any more.

