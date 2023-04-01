News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 day ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
1 day ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
1 day ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
1 day ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Hartlepool United put pressure on relegation rivals as John Askey highlights significance of Swindon Town win

John Askey has highlighted how Hartlepool United’s dramatic late win over Swindon Town will put pressure on their relegation rivals as they moved to within two points of safety.

By Joe Ramage
Published 1st Apr 2023, 18:25 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 18:25 BST

Askey recorded his first win as Hartlepool boss at the sixth attempt, following five draws, and he did so in the most dramatic fashion.

Hartlepool trailed for much of the contest at the Suit Direct Stadium after Rushian Hepburn-Murphy’s excellent opener for the Robins inside five minutes appeared to knock Pools out of the stride they have shown under Askey since his appointment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But, despite not being at their best, Pools staged yet another late comeback as they scored twice in the closing stages.

John Askey claimed his first win as Hartlepool United manager against Swindon Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
John Askey claimed his first win as Hartlepool United manager against Swindon Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
John Askey claimed his first win as Hartlepool United manager against Swindon Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Most Popular

Connor Jennings smartly converted Wes McDonald’s cross two minutes from time to rescue what seemed like yet another point for Askey before eight minutes of added time allowed Pools to push for a winner.

And four minutes into stoppage time, substitute Oliver Finney drove through the Swindon half before finding the bottom corner with a fine finish from the edge of the area to claim what could be a vital three points and a first win for Askey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’ll know at the end of the season how big it is. What it does do is it puts pressure on the teams above us and that’s all we can do,” said Askey.

“Not so much for myself, but it’s probably a weight off the shoulders for the football club. But we’re still where we are. It will only be great if we stay up.”

Connor Jennings scored Hartlepool United's equalising goal against Swindon Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Connor Jennings scored Hartlepool United's equalising goal against Swindon Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Connor Jennings scored Hartlepool United's equalising goal against Swindon Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Read More
Hartlepool United 2 Swindon Town 1: Pools claim dramatic late win
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Askey stayed short of admitting this was a must win fixture for his side in the run-up to the game - albeit he acknowledged it’s importance.

But in the wake of victory at the Suit Direct Stadium the Pools boss conceded it did, in fact, feel like a must win for his side.

“It felt like we had to win today and the players have responded. It’s not easy to play when there’s so much on it,” he said.

“If we’d have drawn we’d have still been fighting. I think the important thing today was that we didn't lose but to come away with a win you can’t ask for any more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’re in a far better position now than we were four or five weeks ago.”

HartlepoolRobins