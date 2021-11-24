Tom Crawford of Hartlepool United made his first league start of the season on Tuesday night. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Hartlepool United ratings from 3-1 defeat at Swindon Town – FIVE 7s as Pools put in an improved display despite frustrating defeat

Hartlepool United were beaten 3-1 at Swindon Town on Tuesday evening – but how did the players fare?

By Dominic Scurr
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 6:00 am

Jonny Williams’ opener was cancelled out by Matty Daly before Swindon secured victory with goals from Tyreece Simpson and Jack Payne.

The result sees Pools drop to 15th in the table having picked up zero points and conceded 13 goals in their last four league outings.

Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal the Pools player ratings from the match…

1. Ben Killip - 6

Made a few good saves over the course of the evening but could do little about the goals conceded.

Photo: Alex Burstow

Photo Sales

2. David Ferguson - 7

Made some good challenges and got forward well but couldn't provide the crucial pass or cross.

Photo: FRANK REID 2021

Photo Sales

3. Zaine Francis-Angol - 5

Left a bit too much space down the left as he didn't stop the cross that resulted in Swindon taking the lead.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales

4. Gary Liddle - 5

Calm on the ball but couldn't stop Pools conceding another three goals as their defensive record gets worse. Shrugged off too easily for the second goal.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Jack Payne
Next Page
Page 1 of 4