Jonny Williams’ opener was cancelled out by Matty Daly before Swindon secured victory with goals from Tyreece Simpson and Jack Payne.

The result sees Pools drop to 15th in the table having picked up zero points and conceded 13 goals in their last four league outings.

1. Ben Killip - 6 Made a few good saves over the course of the evening but could do little about the goals conceded. Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

2. David Ferguson - 7 Made some good challenges and got forward well but couldn't provide the crucial pass or cross. Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales

3. Zaine Francis-Angol - 5 Left a bit too much space down the left as he didn't stop the cross that resulted in Swindon taking the lead. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

4. Gary Liddle - 5 Calm on the ball but couldn't stop Pools conceding another three goals as their defensive record gets worse. Shrugged off too easily for the second goal. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales