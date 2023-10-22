Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool have agreed an extension with Championship side Sunderland, with the teenager set to remain at the Suit Direct Stadium until the New Year.

Johnson initially arrived on a short-term loan last month with the idea being to gain first team experience before both clubs would reconvene.

Johnson featured for Hartlepool in their National League defeat at Aldershot Town in what would have been his final appearance in his loan spell, but The Mail understands the defender is now set to remain with Pools until January.

Johnson has started in six of the seven games he has been available to John Askey’s side but was forced off with an injury during the first half of the recent defeat at Aldershot.

But providing that injury is not long-term, Johnson will stay with Hartlepool until the New Year where the deal can, again, be assessed further with regards to the Black Cats’ stance over Johnson’s development.

Speaking after joining on his initial one-month deal, Johnson expressed the significance of the move in being able to aid his progression into first team football, with the hope being that he can look to compete in and around Tony Mowbray’s first team squad upon returning to the Stadium of Light.

"I think it’s a massive step forward in my career,” Johnson said.

"Hartlepool have shown their enthusiasm in me to come and play and aid my development and Sunderland have said it could be a really good opportunity.

"I know that Hartlepool and Sunderland have good connections with each other and they’re both going to be transparent with my development, which is really important.

“For me it’s about getting as much first team match experience as possible because there’s a huge step up from the 21s development programme to being in a first team environment.

